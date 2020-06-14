560 Central Avenue

Amenities

Monthly Rental 7/3-8/3 or 8/7-9/7 (Labor Day Weekend)Looking for a home to hang your sun visor in this July and August? Located less than a mile to the Spring Lake beach, this charming home is a clean 3 bedroom 1 bathroom. It is a short bike ride to local restaurants and has breakfast spots and pizza joint on the corner. The driveway fits four cars, so invite friends over for a BBQ on your large front lawn. There is a garage for storage only with room for your bikes, boogie boards, and surfboards.Disclaimers: Utilities included. No pets or smoking allowed. Upstairs loft is not for use. Low ceiling. Central Air. Dishwasher. Laundry.