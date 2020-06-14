All apartments in Spring Lake Heights
Spring Lake Heights, NJ
560 Central Avenue
560 Central Avenue

560 Central Avenue · (848) 220-7120
Location

560 Central Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Spring Lake Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Monthly Rental 7/3-8/3 or 8/7-9/7 (Labor Day Weekend)Looking for a home to hang your sun visor in this July and August? Located less than a mile to the Spring Lake beach, this charming home is a clean 3 bedroom 1 bathroom. It is a short bike ride to local restaurants and has breakfast spots and pizza joint on the corner. The driveway fits four cars, so invite friends over for a BBQ on your large front lawn. There is a garage for storage only with room for your bikes, boogie boards, and surfboards.Disclaimers: Utilities included. No pets or smoking allowed. Upstairs loft is not for use. Low ceiling. Central Air. Dishwasher. Laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Central Avenue have any available units?
560 Central Avenue has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 560 Central Avenue have?
Some of 560 Central Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
560 Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 560 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake Heights.
Does 560 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 560 Central Avenue does offer parking.
Does 560 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 560 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 560 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 560 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 560 Central Avenue has units with air conditioning.
