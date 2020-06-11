All apartments in South Toms River
99 S Main Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:45 PM

99 S Main Street

99 South Main Street · (732) 933-0200
Location

99 South Main Street, South Toms River, NJ 08757

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Cape Cod style house on an oversized 100x200 property! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the basement. Many upgrades include new flooring throughout, new kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, new roof, new HVAC for heating. The basement has been renovated that can be used for extra living space/office or extended family. You can access the basement from inside the home or from the entrance on the side of the house. The backyard is fully fenced in and you'll find a nice size deck and your detached garage. There's a circular driveway for easy access and exiting. Close to the parkway and DownTown Toms River. No Pets, No Smokers. Credit/Background and Application Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 S Main Street have any available units?
99 S Main Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 S Main Street have?
Some of 99 S Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 S Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
99 S Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 S Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 99 S Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Toms River.
Does 99 S Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 99 S Main Street does offer parking.
Does 99 S Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 S Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 S Main Street have a pool?
No, 99 S Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 99 S Main Street have accessible units?
No, 99 S Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 99 S Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 S Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 S Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 99 S Main Street has units with air conditioning.
