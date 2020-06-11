99 S Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Cape Cod style house on an oversized 100x200 property! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the basement. Many upgrades include new flooring throughout, new kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, new roof, new HVAC for heating. The basement has been renovated that can be used for extra living space/office or extended family. You can access the basement from inside the home or from the entrance on the side of the house. The backyard is fully fenced in and you'll find a nice size deck and your detached garage. There's a circular driveway for easy access and exiting. Close to the parkway and DownTown Toms River. No Pets, No Smokers. Credit/Background and Application Required