Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:05 AM

107 Johnson Street

107 Johnson St · (973) 585-6108
Location

107 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ 08880
South Bound Brook

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,495

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2125 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area - Somerset County. Somerset county contains a balance between urban and suburban neighborhoods and rural countrysides. Fine residential communities, beautiful parks, excellent shopping areas, extensive farmlands, numerous historic sites and outstanding business and industry all make Somerset County a desirable place to live, work, and play. Gramercy townhomes is conveniently located .75 miles from the Bound Brook train station on the raritan line of NJ Transit. Its approx 45 mins ride to Newark, NJ and approx 60 mins ride to Midtown Manhattan.

Each townhome residence features Two Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, a large gourmet Kitchen, an enormous private 2-car Garage, large open and closed storage areas, plus many fine interior and exterior appointments and architectural details one would only expect in luxury single family homes. Contact us today for a viewing of this brand new property...We look forward to welcoming you to Gramercy Townhomes!

Property Move In Requirements:
- Monthly Income of at least $6500.00 after taxes
- No Prior Tenancy Evictions or Landlord/Tenant Filings on your record
- No Prior Criminal Felony Convictions on your record

Application Process:
APPLY Online at https://ShivaInvestors.ManageBuilding.com
- $40.00 Application Fee Per Applicant
- Email: shiva.investors@gmail.com & Fax: 973-585-6110
- Income, Employment and Landlord Verification will be done with the application
- Serious inquiries only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Johnson Street have any available units?
107 Johnson Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Johnson Street have?
Some of 107 Johnson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Johnson Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 Johnson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Johnson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Johnson Street is pet friendly.
Does 107 Johnson Street offer parking?
Yes, 107 Johnson Street offers parking.
Does 107 Johnson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Johnson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Johnson Street have a pool?
No, 107 Johnson Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 Johnson Street have accessible units?
No, 107 Johnson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Johnson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Johnson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Johnson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 Johnson Street has units with air conditioning.
