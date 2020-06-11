All apartments in South Bound Brook
Find more places like 106 Johnson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Bound Brook, NJ
/
106 Johnson Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

106 Johnson Street

106 Johnson St · (973) 585-6108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

106 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ 08880
South Bound Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area - Somerset County. Somerset county contains a balance between urban and suburban neighborhoods and rural countrysides. Fine residential communities, beautiful parks, excellent shopping areas, extensive farmlands, numerous historic sites and outstanding business and industry all make Somerset County a desirable place to live, work, and play. Gramercy townhomes is conveniently located .75 miles from the Bound Brook train station on the raritan line of NJ Transit. Its approx 45 mins ride to Newark, NJ and approx 60 mins ride to Midtown Manhattan.

Each townhome residence features Two Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, a large gourmet Kitchen, an enormous private 2-car Garage, large open and closed storage areas, plus many fine interior and exterior appointments and architectural details one would only expect in luxury single family homes. Contact us today for a viewing of this brand new property...We look forward to welcoming you to Gramercy Townhomes!

Property Move In Requirements:
- Monthly Income of at least $6500.00 after taxes
- No Prior Tenancy Evictions or Landlord/Tenant Filings on your record
- No Prior Criminal Felony Convictions on your record

Application Process:
APPLY Online at https://ShivaInvestors.ManageBuilding.com
- $40.00 Application Fee Per Applicant
- Email: shiva.investors@gmail.com & Fax: 973-585-6110
- Income, Employment and Landlord Verification will be done with the application
- Serious inquiries only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Johnson Street have any available units?
106 Johnson Street has a unit available for $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Johnson Street have?
Some of 106 Johnson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Johnson Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Johnson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Johnson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Johnson Street is pet friendly.
Does 106 Johnson Street offer parking?
Yes, 106 Johnson Street does offer parking.
Does 106 Johnson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Johnson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Johnson Street have a pool?
No, 106 Johnson Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Johnson Street have accessible units?
No, 106 Johnson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Johnson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Johnson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Johnson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Johnson Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 106 Johnson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ
Plainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJBound Brook, NJMartinsville, NJGreen Knoll, NJSomerville, NJDunellen, NJNorth Plainfield, NJ
Watchung, NJSouth Plainfield, NJRaritan, NJFranklin Park, NJBradley Gardens, NJBernardsville, NJMetuchen, NJSayreville, NJSouth River, NJNew Providence, NJWestfield, NJColonia, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity