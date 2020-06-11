106 Johnson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area - Somerset County. Somerset county contains a balance between urban and suburban neighborhoods and rural countrysides. Fine residential communities, beautiful parks, excellent shopping areas, extensive farmlands, numerous historic sites and outstanding business and industry all make Somerset County a desirable place to live, work, and play. Gramercy townhomes is conveniently located .75 miles from the Bound Brook train station on the raritan line of NJ Transit. Its approx 45 mins ride to Newark, NJ and approx 60 mins ride to Midtown Manhattan.



Each townhome residence features Two Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, a large gourmet Kitchen, an enormous private 2-car Garage, large open and closed storage areas, plus many fine interior and exterior appointments and architectural details one would only expect in luxury single family homes. Contact us today for a viewing of this brand new property...We look forward to welcoming you to Gramercy Townhomes!



Property Move In Requirements:

- Monthly Income of at least $6500.00 after taxes

- No Prior Tenancy Evictions or Landlord/Tenant Filings on your record

- No Prior Criminal Felony Convictions on your record



Application Process:

APPLY Online at https://ShivaInvestors.ManageBuilding.com

- $40.00 Application Fee Per Applicant

- Email: shiva.investors@gmail.com & Fax: 973-585-6110

- Income, Employment and Landlord Verification will be done with the application

- Serious inquiries only