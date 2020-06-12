/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
90 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Amboy, NJ
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
108 S Broadway
108 South Broadway Street, South Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated and lovely 3 bedroom upper level apartment offers a spacious living room and open kitchen. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite, refrigerator, gas stove/oven and microwave. All rooms are spacious.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
506 WASHINGTON AVE
506 Washington Road, South Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated sunlit 2nd fl unit has brand new appliances, hardwood floors throughout & plenty of closet & storage space. Close to highways, shopping & public transportation.
1 of 10
Last updated February 16 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
417 Wilmont Street
417 Wilmont Street, South Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fully Renovated, Freshly Painted 2 Family House in the heart of South Amboy.
Results within 1 mile of South Amboy
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Tottenville
1 Unit Available
37 Summit Road
37 Summit Rd, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
20194H-BRAND NEW DUPLEX 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM AND ACCESS TO YARD, CENTRAL AIR, W/DR HOOKUPS, CUSTOM KITCHEN. PAVERS IN BACKYARD, DRIVEWAY. MUST SEE!
Results within 5 miles of South Amboy
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
218 Community Circle
218 Community Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Are you looking for a rental property to call home? Look no further.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
54 Thorne Lane
54 Thorn Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious home. 3 big bedrooms with enough closet space. Convenient laundry on 2nd level. Main level has an eat-in kitchen, dining area, living area, half bath. 1 car driveway. Huge, fenced yard in the back. Great commuter location. Old Bridge Schools
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
346 Beverly Drive
346 Beverly Drive, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful single family home with fully fenced in yard is located within one mile of beach, shopping and playgrounds. Washer and dryer included. Central air. Flexibility with move in date. Also listed for sale.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
40 Staghorn Drive
40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
29 Stratton Road
29 Stratton Road, Middlesex County, NJ
Nothing has been spared in this AMAZING 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath brick front home that has it all! Hardwood floors throughout, custom details, 2 story foyer and family room. Office/Library off the family room with french doors.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
267 Barbara Place
267 Barbara Place, Monmouth County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Barbara Place in Monmouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
46 Whelan Street
46 Whelan Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Rare multigenerational home in Edison, with separate interior entrance. First floor has a spacious living room, large in eat kitchen, Master bedroom with sitting / office area, Full bath / Den which leads the patio and private park like back yard.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
518 Garden Avenue
518 Garden Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ
Rent this New York City Commuter's Dream! Move right in this fully renovated four-bedrooms, one-bathroom Cape Cod. Hardwood floors. Totally renovated large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Sun room off the kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
46 HARVARD RD
46 Harvard Road, Madison Park, NJ
Move in Ready Ranch in great neighborhood near schools and easy access to major highways, public transportation. 2010 Completely renovated ranch with fully finished basement. 30x25 great room with huge kitchen.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
15 Chestnut Drive
15 Chestnut Drive, Matawan, NJ
Immaculate conditions this large 4 Bedroom, 2 full bath home boast family room with sliders leading to a patio that over looks a terrific backyard, Eat in Kitchen and formal dining room, Laundry room, 2 car Garage and so much more..
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Southwestern Perth Amboy
1 Unit Available
363 Federal Court
363 Federal Court, Perth Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Renter's Delight! This incredible 3 bedroom town-home offers 3 levels of luxurious living! Centrally located in the heart of Perth Amboy, this home features 2 full baths, 2 half baths, open-concept living with a large eat-in kitchen, family room
Results within 10 miles of South Amboy
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
76 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
68 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
262 Lamoka Avenue
262 Lamoka Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious home for rent in Great Kills, don’t miss this opportunity. You’re never more than a short walk or drive away from anything you might want or need.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
763 W GRAND AVE
763 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the first floor. It has the ambience of living in a single family home. There's a spacious eat in kitchen and a separate dining area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arden Heights
1 Unit Available
506 Jefferson Blvd
506 Jefferson Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
One family detached street to street property - Property Id: 248974 Remarks: One family detached street to street property, 3 brs, 2 bath home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
46 wright street
46 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family Home for Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 78725 5 bed 2 full bath single family home for rent in iselin, nj Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78725 Property Id 78725 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795566)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Cider
4 Cider Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in a quiet cul-de-sac - Property Id: 279255 Spacious and updated house with all amenities in quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Appletree neighborhood, easy commute to NYC, available in July for rent.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.
Similar Pages
South Amboy 2 BedroomsSouth Amboy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Amboy 3 BedroomsSouth Amboy Apartments with Balcony
South Amboy Apartments with GarageSouth Amboy Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Amboy Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJWest Long Branch, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJCliffwood Beach, NJRoseland, NJ