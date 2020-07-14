All apartments in Somerset
Find more places like Douglass Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerset, NJ
/
Douglass Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:15 AM

Douglass Gardens

462 Hamilton St Apt. A · (732) 507-9768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerset
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ 08873

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath-1

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath-1

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Douglass Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
playground
Douglass Gardens Apartments in Somerset, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River. Just a short distance from each of the four Rutgers University campuses, Highland Park is a shopping and dining destination that combines small-town friendliness with twenty-first century amenities.
\n\n
Located in a park-like setting in Somerset, NJ, but never too far from the action, Douglass Gardens Apartments offers affordable one and two bedroom apartments that truly have something for everyone. With newly renovated kitchens that include energy-efficient appliances, tasteful ceramic-tiled bathrooms, and air conditioning in every apartment, we pride ourselves on offering a welcoming environment for you to call home.
\n\n
Your home is also surrounded by a lively neighborhood with shopping, dining, entertainment, and cultural activities just around the corner. For the recreation-minded theres nearby Buccleuch Park or Johnson Park just a short trip over the river. Companies like Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and Rutgers University offer a wide range of employment opportunities and offer an easy commute.
\n\n
No matter where you work, youll have easy access to the New Jersey Turnpike, Hwy 287 and Route 1 as well as the luxury of walking to the New Brunswick train station. From there its only a short one-hour trip into New York City.

Douglass Gardens Apartments is also close to the areas largest teaching hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and St. Peters Hospital. Youll have access to all of these modern conveniences from the comfort of your own apartment set on beautiful grounds in a quiet location. Its the best way to experience city living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 for first applicant, $25 for additional applicant over 18 years of age.
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $75 Certificate of Occupancy Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 pound max weight. No aggressive breeds.
Cats
rent: $15
Parking Details: One assigned Parking Space. Ample Free Parking. Garages Available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Douglass Gardens have any available units?
Douglass Gardens offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,300 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,600. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Douglass Gardens have?
Some of Douglass Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Douglass Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Douglass Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Douglass Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Douglass Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Douglass Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Douglass Gardens offers parking.
Does Douglass Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Douglass Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Douglass Gardens have a pool?
No, Douglass Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Douglass Gardens have accessible units?
No, Douglass Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Douglass Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Douglass Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Douglass Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Douglass Gardens has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Douglass Gardens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street
Somerset, NJ 08873
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd
Somerset, NJ 08873

Similar Pages

Somerset 1 BedroomsSomerset 2 Bedrooms
Somerset Apartments with ParkingSomerset Pet Friendly Places
Somerset Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ
Plainfield, NJHarrison, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ
Madison, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJDover, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity