Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access playground

Douglass Gardens Apartments in Somerset, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River. Just a short distance from each of the four Rutgers University campuses, Highland Park is a shopping and dining destination that combines small-town friendliness with twenty-first century amenities.







Located in a park-like setting in Somerset, NJ, but never too far from the action, Douglass Gardens Apartments offers affordable one and two bedroom apartments that truly have something for everyone. With newly renovated kitchens that include energy-efficient appliances, tasteful ceramic-tiled bathrooms, and air conditioning in every apartment, we pride ourselves on offering a welcoming environment for you to call home.







Your home is also surrounded by a lively neighborhood with shopping, dining, entertainment, and cultural activities just around the corner. For the recreation-minded theres nearby Buccleuch Park or Johnson Park just a short trip over the river. Companies like Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and Rutgers University offer a wide range of employment opportunities and offer an easy commute.







No matter where you work, youll have easy access to the New Jersey Turnpike, Hwy 287 and Route 1 as well as the luxury of walking to the New Brunswick train station. From there its only a short one-hour trip into New York City.



Douglass Gardens Apartments is also close to the areas largest teaching hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and St. Peters Hospital. Youll have access to all of these modern conveniences from the comfort of your own apartment set on beautiful grounds in a quiet location. Its the best way to experience city living!