Somerset, NJ
78 14th St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

78 14th St

78 14th Street · (908) 842-7092
Location

78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ 08873

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 bdrm 3 baths Home Sweet Home Where Dreams'r Born & Family've Grown · Avail. now

$3,299

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St. Peters, RWJ and universities like Princeton University, Rutgers, malls, restaurants, entertainment centers, highways and everything you need but at the same time, it is set up in a quiet, residential area.

Because we care about your health, this precious home is treasured with healthy hardwood floors and ceramic tiles throughout and has three full bathrooms.

It is a great opportunity to live in this beautiful home for you and your family of 4 to 10 (so everyone can have their own space) with plenty of nice yards, deck, & parking space even for 6.

Imagine having delicious family breakfast in the kitchen or a candlelight dinner in a dining room. Or a barbecue with your family and friends gathered around you on the spacious deck or playing with your children on a beautiful yard with the privacy of the fence, laughing and running, kidding and kicking or catching the ball or playing basketball.

Good, safe neighborhood close to good schools on a quiet street with 5 new homes.

For your and your family convenience and privacy your home is set up so you can utilize 3 private entrances.

Let your Master Bedroom with spacious, large closet, glorious Cathedral ceiling, cooling fan and panoramic view from specially designed windows in it to be a place that fulfills your memory with relaxing moments or romantic, ecstatic times of intimacy with your spouse.

Save approximately 3000 on water it may be water will be included, 3 entrances, open fence with driveway inside.

(RLNE4774654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 14th St have any available units?
78 14th St has a unit available for $3,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 14th St have?
Some of 78 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
78 14th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 78 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 78 14th St does offer parking.
Does 78 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 14th St have a pool?
No, 78 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 78 14th St have accessible units?
No, 78 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 78 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 14th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 14th St does not have units with air conditioning.
