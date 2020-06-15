78 14th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking bbq/grill internet access

Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St. Peters, RWJ and universities like Princeton University, Rutgers, malls, restaurants, entertainment centers, highways and everything you need but at the same time, it is set up in a quiet, residential area.



Because we care about your health, this precious home is treasured with healthy hardwood floors and ceramic tiles throughout and has three full bathrooms.



It is a great opportunity to live in this beautiful home for you and your family of 4 to 10 (so everyone can have their own space) with plenty of nice yards, deck, & parking space even for 6.



Imagine having delicious family breakfast in the kitchen or a candlelight dinner in a dining room. Or a barbecue with your family and friends gathered around you on the spacious deck or playing with your children on a beautiful yard with the privacy of the fence, laughing and running, kidding and kicking or catching the ball or playing basketball.



Good, safe neighborhood close to good schools on a quiet street with 5 new homes.



For your and your family convenience and privacy your home is set up so you can utilize 3 private entrances.



Let your Master Bedroom with spacious, large closet, glorious Cathedral ceiling, cooling fan and panoramic view from specially designed windows in it to be a place that fulfills your memory with relaxing moments or romantic, ecstatic times of intimacy with your spouse.



Save approximately 3000 on water it may be water will be included, 3 entrances, open fence with driveway inside.



(RLNE4774654)