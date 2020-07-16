93 BIRCHWOOD RD

Amenities
Not to be missed! Located in the Birchwood section of The Hills in Bedminster with easy access to 287,78,202-206 &22. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with an eat-in kitchen w/updated appliance & granite countertops that flows easily into the dining room. The large living room is bright & airy w/ tile floors & wood burning fireplace. Retreat upstairs to the master suite w/walk in closet, cathedral ceiling. The master bath is adorned w/DBL sinks & stall shower. This level is finished off w/a 2nd bedroom, full bath & laundry closet. The two car garage offers tons of storage and the open parking for guests. The community offers a pool, walking path, shopping, restaurants and so much more. It won't last!