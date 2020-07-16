All apartments in Somerset County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 PM

93 BIRCHWOOD RD

93 Birchwood Road · (908) 672-2055
Location

93 Birchwood Road, Somerset County, NJ 07921

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Not to be missed! Located in the Birchwood section of The Hills in Bedminster with easy access to 287,78,202-206 &22. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with an eat-in kitchen w/updated appliance & granite countertops that flows easily into the dining room. The large living room is bright & airy w/ tile floors & wood burning fireplace. Retreat upstairs to the master suite w/walk in closet, cathedral ceiling. The master bath is adorned w/DBL sinks & stall shower. This level is finished off w/a 2nd bedroom, full bath & laundry closet. The two car garage offers tons of storage and the open parking for guests. The community offers a pool, walking path, shopping, restaurants and so much more. It won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 BIRCHWOOD RD have any available units?
93 BIRCHWOOD RD has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 93 BIRCHWOOD RD have?
Some of 93 BIRCHWOOD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 BIRCHWOOD RD currently offering any rent specials?
93 BIRCHWOOD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 BIRCHWOOD RD pet-friendly?
No, 93 BIRCHWOOD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 93 BIRCHWOOD RD offer parking?
Yes, 93 BIRCHWOOD RD offers parking.
Does 93 BIRCHWOOD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 BIRCHWOOD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 BIRCHWOOD RD have a pool?
Yes, 93 BIRCHWOOD RD has a pool.
Does 93 BIRCHWOOD RD have accessible units?
No, 93 BIRCHWOOD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 93 BIRCHWOOD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 BIRCHWOOD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 BIRCHWOOD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 BIRCHWOOD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
