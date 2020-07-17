All apartments in Somerset County
Find more places like 51 WOODWARD LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerset County, NJ
/
51 WOODWARD LN
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

51 WOODWARD LN

51 Woodward Lane · (908) 766-0085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

51 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ 07920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Newly renovated 3 Bed, 2 and half bath townhouse in Basking Ridge, One of national best school districts. Best location at Society Hill community with big park-like back yard; Front door faces south and Kitchen sits in the back of home with sliders to patio; New floor up and down stairs; walk-in-closet in Master bedroom; Newer cabinet and sliding door in Master bathroom; Multiple parking spaces; Walking distance to the pool, tennis courts and playground; Convenient to highways, trains, shopping and restaurants. Credit checking report required; W9 & driver's license copy; Employment/income verification required; Tenant pays the 1st $100 on each repair; No pet; No smoking.Tenant's insurance required before move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 WOODWARD LN have any available units?
51 WOODWARD LN has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 WOODWARD LN have?
Some of 51 WOODWARD LN's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 WOODWARD LN currently offering any rent specials?
51 WOODWARD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 WOODWARD LN pet-friendly?
No, 51 WOODWARD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 51 WOODWARD LN offer parking?
Yes, 51 WOODWARD LN offers parking.
Does 51 WOODWARD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 WOODWARD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 WOODWARD LN have a pool?
Yes, 51 WOODWARD LN has a pool.
Does 51 WOODWARD LN have accessible units?
No, 51 WOODWARD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 51 WOODWARD LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 WOODWARD LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 WOODWARD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 WOODWARD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 51 WOODWARD LN?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lena
100 River Park Dr
Raritan, NJ 08869
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd
Somerset, NJ 08873
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St
North Plainfield, NJ 07060
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A
Somerset, NJ 08873
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr
Watchung, NJ 07069
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street
Somerset, NJ 08873

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Somerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJBound Brook, NJSouth River, NJSomerville, NJFranklin Park, NJ
South Plainfield, NJNew Providence, NJMadison, NJFlorham Park, NJBernardsville, NJMendham, NJGreen Knoll, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBradley Gardens, NJWatchung, NJChatham, NJMetuchen, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity