51 WOODWARD LN

Newly renovated 3 Bed, 2 and half bath townhouse in Basking Ridge, One of national best school districts. Best location at Society Hill community with big park-like back yard; Front door faces south and Kitchen sits in the back of home with sliders to patio; New floor up and down stairs; walk-in-closet in Master bedroom; Newer cabinet and sliding door in Master bathroom; Multiple parking spaces; Walking distance to the pool, tennis courts and playground; Convenient to highways, trains, shopping and restaurants. Credit checking report required; W9 & driver's license copy; Employment/income verification required; Tenant pays the 1st $100 on each repair; No pet; No smoking.Tenant's insurance required before move-in.