28 NEWELL ST

Amenities
Available August 1, Spacious 3/4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Duplex in Heritage Greens. Lovely home, Large windows, great lighting to large size rooms, Formal Liv Room, Dining Room, Family room Large eat in kitchen, all appliances stay, Washer/Dryer in home. finished basement, lots of storage, nice back yard. Awesome location, Near shopping, food, Great Schools! One year or more lease standard 1 month + 1.5 months security, Tenant pays first $100 of professional repair, owner has PSEG worry free on all appliances.