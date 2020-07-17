All apartments in Somerset County
Find more places like 28 NEWELL ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerset County, NJ
/
28 NEWELL ST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 PM

28 NEWELL ST

28 Newell St · (908) 359-0893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

28 Newell St, Somerset County, NJ 08844

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2529 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available August 1, Spacious 3/4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Duplex in Heritage Greens. Lovely home, Large windows, great lighting to large size rooms, Formal Liv Room, Dining Room, Family room Large eat in kitchen, all appliances stay, Washer/Dryer in home. finished basement, lots of storage, nice back yard. Awesome location, Near shopping, food, Great Schools! One year or more lease standard 1 month + 1.5 months security, Tenant pays first $100 of professional repair, owner has PSEG worry free on all appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 NEWELL ST have any available units?
28 NEWELL ST has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 NEWELL ST have?
Some of 28 NEWELL ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 NEWELL ST currently offering any rent specials?
28 NEWELL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 NEWELL ST pet-friendly?
No, 28 NEWELL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 28 NEWELL ST offer parking?
Yes, 28 NEWELL ST offers parking.
Does 28 NEWELL ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 NEWELL ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 NEWELL ST have a pool?
No, 28 NEWELL ST does not have a pool.
Does 28 NEWELL ST have accessible units?
No, 28 NEWELL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 28 NEWELL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 NEWELL ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 NEWELL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 NEWELL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 28 NEWELL ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd
Somerset, NJ 08873
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A
Somerset, NJ 08873
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street
Somerset, NJ 08873
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr
Watchung, NJ 07069
The Lena
100 River Park Dr
Raritan, NJ 08869
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St
North Plainfield, NJ 07060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Somerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJBound Brook, NJSouth River, NJSomerville, NJFranklin Park, NJ
South Plainfield, NJNew Providence, NJMadison, NJFlorham Park, NJBernardsville, NJMendham, NJGreen Knoll, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBradley Gardens, NJWatchung, NJChatham, NJMetuchen, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity