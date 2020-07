Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance fire pit internet access shuffle board

Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ. The Streamwood Company acquired and renamed Bayview Court Apartments in November 2014 and a multi-million-dollar renovation is currently underway to provide modern apartment amenities while restoring the original aesthetics and design. Residents will enjoy walking out onto their brand new balcony to take in a spectacular view of the bay and downtown Somers Point, with the many local restaurants and shops within walking distance. Coming in the summer of 2019, a brand new fitness center, pool, and fire pit will make Bayview Court the must-live destination in Somers Point.