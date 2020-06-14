Apartment List
/
NJ
/
smithville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Smithville, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Smithville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
52 Cheshire
52 Cheshire Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
It's now the Oaks of Galloway, located off Pitney and Collins. Head back to 52 Cheshire for the best unit in the area.
Results within 5 miles of Smithville

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
26 E Church Street
26 E Church St, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
This 1,000 square foot, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is perfect for you! The quiet and safety of this neighborhood has made it one of Absecon's best kept secrets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
130 W CHURCH STREET
130 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT IN A NICE ABSECON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN -KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRONT PORCH AND DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
75 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
70 Martin L King Dr 11
70 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 296204 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
349 Hampshire Dr
349 Hampshire Drive, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious 2 bedroom town home close to Lafayette Avenue school. Open living and dining floor plan , hardwood floors through out, recently painted .Plenty of closet space Living room with sliders leading to a fenced yard and patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
22 S 22 South Baton Rouge Ave
22 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
141 S 5th Street
141 5th St S, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom 1 bath Condo on the bottom floor. On one of the most popular streets. Newer cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer. Hardwood floors. New tile in the bathroom. Large covered porch.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
812 Church St
812 Church Street, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three bedroom rancher single family home for rent. Large living room with wood burning stove, hardwood floors in bedrooms, large kitchen, washer and dryer in utility room. Large yard with driveway, mostly fenced in yard for privacy. Nice curb appeal.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
110 S Vassar Square
110 S Vassar Sq, Ventnor City, NJ
11 Bedrooms
$5,500
Beautiful 11 bedroom, ocean-block home! Known locally as the Vassar Castle, the home is just 20 yards away from the beach and boardwalk! It is about 1.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
111 S Dudley Ave
111 South Dudley Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Summer season is close !!! Get ready to relax in this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom condo , Hardwood floors ,Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances , Plantation shutters,Newer & Efficient Air conditioning /Heater wall units in

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
16 S Somerset Ave
16 South Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7600 Ventnor Ave
7600 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
Rent this SOUTHSIDE NEWER CONSTRUCTION! August 1, 2020 - September 8, 2020 $35,000. Landlord may consider renting May, June or after Sept 9th for an additional amount.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
109 Putnam Pl
109 Putnam Place, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This cozy yearly rental is the front unit of a rancher style duplex and available July 1st. Adorable furnished unit has gas heat ,central air, and hardwood floors. Ref and credit check required

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
104 S Oakland Ave
104 South Oakland Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
OCEANFRONT SUMMER 2019 RENTAL!! This home has been completely renovated and will feature brand new furniture in every room! Beautiful decks, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tiled baths and so much more.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
29 VICARI WAY
29 Vacari Way, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
4032 sqft
This gorgeous full brick front 4036 square foot, open floor plan Canterbury model is ready for your large family. Many upgrades throughout. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home. 3 zone gas heat and central air.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
608 N Connecticut Ave
608 North Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent Snug Harbor family home on the bay for summer rental...Comes fully furnished with all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat,tile and hardwood floors..Features beautiful decks on all levels with patio..

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Downtown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
118 S Kingston Ave
118 South Kingston Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$4,000
SPECTACULAR BEACH BLOCK HOME JUST STEPS TO THE BOARDWALK!! With PLENTY of room for the whole family, this fantastic 8 bedroom, 4.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
AVAILABLE Now! FIRST FLOOR.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Smithville, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Smithville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Smithville 1 BedroomsSmithville 2 BedroomsSmithville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSmithville 3 BedroomsSmithville Apartments with Balcony
Smithville Apartments with GarageSmithville Apartments with GymSmithville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSmithville Apartments with Parking
Smithville Apartments with PoolSmithville Apartments with Washer-DryerSmithville Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmithville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJ
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJ
Linwood, NJPomona, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean City, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University