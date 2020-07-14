Joralemon Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr maintenance dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly carport e-payments

Located just off the Garden State Parkway and Route 7, Joralemon Street Apartments offers serene living away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Multiple parks and the Passaic River are only minutes from your front door. You'll also discover that great shopping, dining and entertainment options are all around you. If you prefer city life, Newark, Jersey City, Hoboken and NYC are a short drive or bus and train ride away. At Joralemon Street Apartments you can have it all; close to everywhere you want to be.Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour.