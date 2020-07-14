All apartments in Silver Lake
Joralemon Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Joralemon Apartments

471 Joralemon St · (973) 425-5339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ 07109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B4 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit B2 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A5 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit A4 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Joralemon Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
carport
e-payments
Located just off the Garden State Parkway and Route 7, Joralemon Street Apartments offers serene living away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Multiple parks and the Passaic River are only minutes from your front door. You'll also discover that great shopping, dining and entertainment options are all around you. If you prefer city life, Newark, Jersey City, Hoboken and NYC are a short drive or bus and train ride away. At Joralemon Street Apartments you can have it all; close to everywhere you want to be.Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $35 certificate of occupancy fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Joralemon Apartments have any available units?
Joralemon Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Joralemon Apartments have?
Some of Joralemon Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Joralemon Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Joralemon Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Joralemon Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Joralemon Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Joralemon Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Joralemon Apartments offers parking.
Does Joralemon Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Joralemon Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Joralemon Apartments have a pool?
No, Joralemon Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Joralemon Apartments have accessible units?
No, Joralemon Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Joralemon Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Joralemon Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Joralemon Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Joralemon Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
