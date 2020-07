Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments

Youll have the best of both worlds when you live at Short Hills Club Village in Springfield, NJ. We are ideally situated on a private wooded cul-de-sac in a beautiful Springfield residential neighborhood. Live away from the hustle and bustle of big city life yet close enough to New York City and Manhattan to commute daily.



Choose from over 20 floor plans to create the lifestyle you deserve at Short Hills Club Village in Springfield, NJ. Our one, two and three bedroom townhomes and garden-style apartments offer something for everyone.