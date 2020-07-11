111 Luxury Apartments for rent in Shark River Hills, NJ

/
221 Lakewood Road
221 Lakewood Road, Shark River Hills, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 FIRST TIME OFFERED IN SHARK RIVER HILLS!!! Beautiful Shabby Chic 4 bedroom 1.5 bath Cottage nestled far back off the street in Shark River Hills Available Memorial day to Labor day.
West Belmar
1611 Riverview Terrace
1611 Riverview Terrace, West Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN ''WEST BELMAR'' OFF 16TH AVE! SUPER CUTE BEACH COTTAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO ENJOY ALL SUMMER LONG WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS! THIS RANCH OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1.1 BATHROOMS.
Sea Girt
3 Ocean Avenue
3 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Beachfront Rental available starting September 3, 2020. 2 week minimum 2 $10,000 per week. This off street secluded luxurious home offers privacy with access only by private driveway.
Asbury Park
601 Heck Street
601 Heck Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1200 sqft
Annual 4,800 a monthSeasonal 6 months Summer 40kWinter 6 months season 25kWINTER RENTAL or SHORT TERM at The MONROE fully furnished with designer furniture.
18 Ocean Avenue
18 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$19,500
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Extended SUMMER.Come enjoy beautiful Ocean Grove for EXTENDED SUMMER in this oceanfront Grand Victorian.
19 Ocean Avenue
19 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,600
Available June thru September @ $1800-Nightly (7 night minimum) includes 6 Season Beach Badges. Off Season rates October-March @ $5000 monthly. Welcome to The Grande Dame Of Victorians! The Historic Strandvue Offers 6 BRs (Sleeps 16) & 4.
Sea Girt
512 New York Boulevard
512 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Stunning home 5 short blocks to beautiful Sea girt Beach! This home is only available from Aug 1st - August 15th only with a 2 week minimum. 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths,Sleeps 10. Outdoor kitchen and flat screen.Great basement to entertain kids.
Manasquan
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property. Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer....
Spring Lake
10 Monmouth Shire Lane
10 Monmouthshire Lane, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Ocean Views!! Enjoy this New Construction summer oasis in Spring Lake! Overlooking the beautiful Spring Lake beach & Lake, this turnkey house is the perfect location for summer walking distance to town and on a cul-de-sac! With 6 bedrooms & 5 Full,
Sea Girt
108 Neptune Place
108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3480 sqft
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath.
Sea Girt
2 New York Boulevard
2 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
ALREDY RENTED FOR AUGUST.BEST BEACH BLOCK LOCATION! OCEANSIDE & OCEANVIEWS! GORGEOUS STREET, ONE HOUSE IN FROM OCEAN & BOARDS. PLENTY OF DRIVEWAY PARKING, 4-LEVELS OF LIVING FOR SUMMER ENTERTAINING & ENJOYMENT.
Sea Girt
619 Ocean Avenue
619 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
OCEANFRONT BEACH RENTAL- NOW ONLY AVAILABLE 9/1 TO 9/7 FOR $12,000-Located on one of the most private and prestigious enclaves on the New Jersey Shore, ''The Crescent'' is hidden in the quiet beachside town of Sea Girt, a throwback to another time
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.
Bradley Beach
500 Evergreen Avenue
500 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
2755 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL! Aug 3-31. 18K. Oversized Corner Lot, 3 story, 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath home only 4 BLOCKS TO OCEAN! Beautiful wrap-around front porch with outdoor seating and TV. Sleeps 10. Gas Fireplace. Large living room, kitchen and dining room.
Bradley Beach
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
Spring Lake Heights
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$32,000
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL ! Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation. Great location, on the Spring Lake border, walking distance to lake, park, town, beach & convenient to train, shopping & restaurants.
Sea Girt
306 Philadelphia Boulevard
306 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2896 sqft
Available 8/1 to 8/15 for $15K. Rent includes all utilities plus the use of 4 beach badges.
Asbury Park
400 Deal Lake Drive
400 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$10,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super cute one bedroom EXTENDED SUMMER Rental in the Iconic Santander!! Come be at the shore, two blocks to the beach, close to dining and public transportation Rental starts in July and runs through October.
Manasquan
161 Lake Avenue
161 Lake Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
If your plans for summer include a resort like vacation than look no further than 161 Lake Ave. A tropical oasis just 5 blocks to Manasquans magnificent beaches.
Belmar
204 10th Avenue
204 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Monthly Summer Rental - 1 Block to Beach. Totally Renovated - 4 Bedroom Cottage - All New Granite Counters, Appliances, Bath, Central Air, Terrace,. Be First to Occupy and Enjoy The Best Part of This Summer By the Beach.
Oakhurst
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
2541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sea Girt
1003 Ocean Avenue
1003 Ocean Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
Private, Peaceful, Perfect ~ An amazing location for your vacation! A Spectacular Beach House Nestled in the Sand only accessible by a private lane. This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental. August $50,000 & September $35,000.
