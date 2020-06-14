Apartment List
/
NJ
/
shark river hills
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shark River Hills, NJ

Finding an apartment in Shark River Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for b... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
516 Prospect Ave
516 Prospect Avenue, Shark River Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
516 Prospect ave - Property Id: 283556 Come check out this spacious house in a prime location in Neptune. The house was just renovated completely! New flooring, kitchen, painting. Call now or just apply via the link right here. secure.weimark.
Results within 5 miles of Shark River Hills
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,721
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Atkins Ave
21 Atkins Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
21 Atkins - Property Id: 272101 This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 21 Atkins Ave Neptune, New Jersey.Newly renovated house vinyl flooring,New kitchen. Call now 732.806.1467 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
210 7th Ave - 203
210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,350
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details). . The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
319 7th Ave - 9
319 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
424 Deal Lake Drive - B2
424 Deal Lake Dr, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
720 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Newly Renovated 1 BR in Asbury Park's North East area. This unit features gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
310 6th Ave - 118
310 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details) . One of our most popular 1 BR apartments is now available! This building is in beautiful, North East Asbury Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
46 Frontier Way
46 Frontier Way, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1161 sqft
Available July 15 - Upper floor 2 BR 1.5 BATHROOMS. NEAT AND CLEAN and ready to go. One pet allowed for extra $75/mo. Large room sizes, BOTH bedrooms have walk-in closets, full size washer & dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove and microhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 6th Avenue
307 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
102 Lake Avenue
102 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1000 sqft
(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Shark River Hills, NJ

Finding an apartment in Shark River Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJBelmar, NJNeptune City, NJTinton Falls, NJAsbury Park, NJSpring Lake, NJBradley Beach, NJ
Spring Lake Heights, NJWanamassa, NJOcean Grove, NJOakhurst, NJManasquan, NJBrielle, NJEatontown, NJWest Long Branch, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJPoint Pleasant, NJOceanport, NJLittle Silver, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice