Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

341 Apartments for rent in Shark River Hills, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shark River Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
221 Lakewood Road
221 Lakewood Road, Shark River Hills, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 FIRST TIME OFFERED IN SHARK RIVER HILLS!!! Beautiful Shabby Chic 4 bedroom 1.5 bath Cottage nestled far back off the street in Shark River Hills Available Memorial day to Labor day.
Results within 1 mile of Shark River Hills

1 Unit Available
1422 Bay Plz
1422 Bay Plaza, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Remodeled single family home in a fantastic location in Wall Township. This two bedroom navy blue charmer was completely renovated from the studs in 2012 and is in immaculate condition.

1 Unit Available
44 W Sylvania Avenue
44 W Sylvania Ave, Neptune City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Annual Rental .Spacious three bedroom apartment with off street parking ,3 spots available. Close to Avon ,Bradley Beach and Belmar for beaches , restaurants and shopping. Easy access to all major highways .

1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1611 Riverview Terrace
1611 Riverview Terrace, West Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN ''WEST BELMAR'' OFF 16TH AVE! SUPER CUTE BEACH COTTAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO ENJOY ALL SUMMER LONG WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS! THIS RANCH OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1.1 BATHROOMS.

1 Unit Available
111 5TH AVENUE
111 5th Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Oceanview and just steps away from beautiful Bradley Beach! This newly renovated inside and out 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental is available just in time for Summer at the Jersey Shore.
Results within 5 miles of Shark River Hills
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,918
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
4 Units Available
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.
3 Units Available
Belmar
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living On the Beach! When you come to Ocean Harbor, you have come home.
8 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,735
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
5 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
20 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
2 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,630
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Heights at Spring Lake, where you will find deluxe living around the corner from prestigious mansions and steps from the beach.
6 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
818 sqft
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.

1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1828 Fernwood Road
1828 Fernwood Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2040 sqft
Spend the off season in this modern, attractively furnished ''reverse living'' home. Property is near beautiful Lake Como & is approximately 1/2 mile to Belmar beach.

1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL !$6,500/week. Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation.

1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch style home.

1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
614 7th Avenue
614 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Great Location. Great price. This spacious apartment is unmatched in Asbury Park.. Enjoy the beach, downtown, and easy transportation to and from the city with a short walk to the NJ Transit.

1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
407 Redmond Avenue
407 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- THIS CHARMING HOUSE HAS IT ALL! FROM THE MOMENT YOU STEP ONTO THE PORCH YOU WILL FEEL AT HOME.

1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
200 Oakhurst Road
200 Oakhurst Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL-Updated lovely home in the heart of Oakhurst. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage an amazing private yard large enough to add a pool.

1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
3 Ocean Avenue
3 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Beachfront Rental available starting September 3, 2020. 2 week minimum 2 $10,000 per week. This off street secluded luxurious home offers privacy with access only by private driveway.

1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL! Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond.

1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
408 Tuttle Avenue
408 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
SUMMER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Spring Lake this home is the perfect summer rental. On the north end of town close to downtown, parks and the beach. Offering a TWO WEEK MINIMUM. $6500 a week $2000 security deposit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Shark River Hills, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shark River Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

