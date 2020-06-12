/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:38 PM
109 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shark River Hills, NJ
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
520 Prospect Avenue
520 Prospect Avenue, Shark River Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Craftsmen Yearly Rental in Shark River Hills! This 2 bedroom home offers a living room, dining room, updated kitchen ans bath. Full basement with laundry, open porch, driveway and large yard.
Results within 1 mile of Shark River Hills
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
33 Lipman Place
33 Lipman Place, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful home for rent situated near Shark River! Enjoy the cool breeze as you sip your morning coffee on the front porch.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
111 5TH AVENUE
111 5th Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Oceanview and just steps away from beautiful Bradley Beach! This newly renovated inside and out 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental is available just in time for Summer at the Jersey Shore.
Results within 5 miles of Shark River Hills
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1050 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
Bradley Beach
2 Units Available
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
960 sqft
Perfectly positioned just one block from the surf and sand of the Jersey Shore, Terrace Lake Apartments is home to modern apartments and laidback beachside living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Atkins Ave
21 Atkins Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
21 Atkins - Property Id: 272101 This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 21 Atkins Ave Neptune, New Jersey.Newly renovated house vinyl flooring,New kitchen. Call now 732.806.1467 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
424 Deal Lake Drive - B2
424 Deal Lake Dr, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
720 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
615 Mercer Avenue
615 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
5 Ocean Avenue
5 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
315 14th Avenue
315 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Still searching for a summer rental? Here's your chance to scoop up this adorable 2 bed 1 bath renovated home. Less than 3 blocks to the beach! Includes off street parking in the driveway! Kitchen & bath both renovated recently. Laundry on site.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
101 Heck Avenue
101 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual Rental!!! Very spacious second floor unit. The apartment is pristine. Hardwood floors throughout. The apartment features completely updated kitchen and full bath. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Blocks to the beach!!!
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
46 Frontier Way
46 Frontier Way, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1161 sqft
Available July 15 - Upper floor 2 BR 1.5 BATHROOMS. NEAT AND CLEAN and ready to go. One pet allowed for extra $75/mo. Large room sizes, BOTH bedrooms have walk-in closets, full size washer & dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove and microhood.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING RENOVATED NOW,BUT WILL BE AVAIL. JULY 1ST
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1111 2nd Avenue
1111 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Total Gut-Rehab down to the studs-Rear house unit #4. 2 Br 1 full bath w/ amazing Tile,Quartz, craftsmenship quality work was done here.Be in time to enjoy the Summer and Fall weather and just a short ride to Beaches and Boardwalk!!!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
709 Ocean Avenue
709 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS.$9000 FOR JULY OR AUG THRU LABOR DAY.DISCOUNT AVAILABLE IF SOMEONE WANTS BOTH MONTHS OR ENTIRE SUMMER. LAST WEEK IN JUNE A BONUS FOR ANYONE WHO RENTS JULY
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new
