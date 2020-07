Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system business center internet cafe dog park elevator green community parking pool table 24hr maintenance garage internet access package receiving pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Osprey Cove Apartments offer unparalleled amenities at an ideal location just minutes from New York City. Residents of Osprey Cove and Osprey Cove East enjoy an expansive, eco-friendly retreat where peace and quiet meet modern convenience. Our pet-friendly studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a variety of finishes and amenities so you can live how you want to, not how you have to. We've got that sought-after balance. That mix of urban lifestyle and city proximity combined with river views and green technology. We've got what matters: Modern Kitchens In-Home Washer & Dryer Energy-Efficient, Stainless Steel Appliances State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Club Lounge Brand New Inventory at Osprey Cove East