All apartments in Secaucus
Find more places like 812 ROOSEVELT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Secaucus, NJ
/
812 ROOSEVELT AVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

812 ROOSEVELT AVE

812 Roosevelt Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Secaucus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

812 Roosevelt Ave, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 ROOSEVELT AVE have any available units?
812 ROOSEVELT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Secaucus, NJ.
Is 812 ROOSEVELT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
812 ROOSEVELT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 ROOSEVELT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 812 ROOSEVELT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Secaucus.
Does 812 ROOSEVELT AVE offer parking?
No, 812 ROOSEVELT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 812 ROOSEVELT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 ROOSEVELT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 ROOSEVELT AVE have a pool?
No, 812 ROOSEVELT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 812 ROOSEVELT AVE have accessible units?
No, 812 ROOSEVELT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 812 ROOSEVELT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 ROOSEVELT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 ROOSEVELT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 ROOSEVELT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky
Secaucus, NJ 07094
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd
Secaucus, NJ 07094

Similar Pages

Secaucus 1 BedroomsSecaucus 2 Bedrooms
Secaucus Apartments with GymsSecaucus Pet Friendly Places
Secaucus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJFair Lawn, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJ
Florham Park, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJRutherford, NJNanuet, NYAvenel, NJNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJGlen Ridge, NJTenafly, NJShort Hills, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College