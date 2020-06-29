305 HARMON COVE TOWER

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court concierge gym game room parking pool tennis court

Have breakfast on your very own balcony in this Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo about 1400 square feet of living space with Manhattan SkyLine View. Many updates including a brand new HVAC in the master bedroom, Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops. Building includes many amenities all included with rent: 1 reserved parking space for the unit, 24 hour security, concierge, pool, gym, play area, basketball, tennis court, game room area. Easy commute to NYC with NJ transit bus stop and NJ Transit shuttle right below the building.