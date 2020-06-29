All apartments in Secaucus
305 HARMON COVE TOWER
305 HARMON COVE TOWER

305 Harmon Cove Tower · (201) 396-8447
Location

305 Harmon Cove Tower, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool
tennis court
Have breakfast on your very own balcony in this Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo about 1400 square feet of living space with Manhattan SkyLine View. Many updates including a brand new HVAC in the master bedroom, Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops. Building includes many amenities all included with rent: 1 reserved parking space for the unit, 24 hour security, concierge, pool, gym, play area, basketball, tennis court, game room area. Easy commute to NYC with NJ transit bus stop and NJ Transit shuttle right below the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 HARMON COVE TOWER have any available units?
305 HARMON COVE TOWER has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 HARMON COVE TOWER have?
Some of 305 HARMON COVE TOWER's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 HARMON COVE TOWER currently offering any rent specials?
305 HARMON COVE TOWER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 HARMON COVE TOWER pet-friendly?
No, 305 HARMON COVE TOWER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Secaucus.
Does 305 HARMON COVE TOWER offer parking?
Yes, 305 HARMON COVE TOWER offers parking.
Does 305 HARMON COVE TOWER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 HARMON COVE TOWER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 HARMON COVE TOWER have a pool?
Yes, 305 HARMON COVE TOWER has a pool.
Does 305 HARMON COVE TOWER have accessible units?
No, 305 HARMON COVE TOWER does not have accessible units.
Does 305 HARMON COVE TOWER have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 HARMON COVE TOWER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 HARMON COVE TOWER have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 HARMON COVE TOWER has units with air conditioning.
