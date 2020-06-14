Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Seaside Park, NJ

Finding an apartment in Seaside Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14 F Street
14 F St, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2020 Summer Rental $4000 a week. Ocean Block. Home is pristine and newly renovated, just 2 houses off the ocean and directly across from beach access and lifeguards. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sleeps 10 in real beds.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
118 Pennsylvania Avenue
118 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Fantastic Location Half Block From Bay, Block and Half From Beach. Walking Distance To Downtown Lavallette. Pet Allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
29 7th Avenue
29 7th Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2064 sqft
Beautiful Summer Rental! Book Now! Stunning place and amenities. Ocean Block - 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath spacious duplex condo. Large EIK with Center Island, Hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1935 Ocean Avenue
1935 Ocean Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
459 sqft
Location, Location, Location for your sunrise and sunset summer rental! Steps away from having the sand in your toes and the sun warming your face on Ortley Beach. This one-bedroom oasis sleeps up to four.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
112 White Avenue
112 White Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $3,850 A WEEK. BEAUTIFUL, BEACHY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SECOND FLOOR DUPLEX WITH BREATH TAKING VIEWS OF THE BAY. SLEEPS 8. 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM THE TOWN OF LAVALLETTE AND 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH.

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
512 Roosevelt Avenue
512 Roosevelt Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Featured Listing. Mint freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1. 5 bath two story attached home, with a one car garage, separate driveway and fenced back yard. Full appliance package. New carpeting throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
8 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
450 Cape Breton Ct
450 Cape Breton Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1236 sqft
450 Cape Breton Ct - Property Id: 289402 Calling All Creative Minds! Ranch Home On A Cul-de-sac Of A Quaint Neighborhood In Brick Twp. 2 Bed W/Potential 3rd & 1.5 Baths. Plenty Of Space To Add Your Own Personal Touches.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
856 Stapleton Ave
856 Stapleton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated, move-in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath annual rental. Located in the rear portion of a two-family home. Great location: near shopping, restaurants with an easy commute to the GSP. Great backyard and minutes to the beaches! No smokers.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1228 Ocean Avenue
1228 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
Great summer family getaway! Spacious 6 bedroom, 7.5 bath home with beautiful in ground pool with southern exposure for sun all day, wrap around porches and plenty of backyard for family wiffle ball and volleyball games.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3 Ward Drive
3 Ward Drive, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Waterfront property located in the beautiful area surrounding Barnegat Bay. A perfect vacation home for summer or all year living.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6 Scoop Road
6 Scoop Road, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3000 sqft
Terrific newer Colonial house for rent in Sandy Point, featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and 9 foot ceilings on the 1st floor.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
99 Cedar Run Road
99 Cedar Run Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
The fully renovated three bedroom home with a brand new VINYL BULKHEAD with 60 ft on the lagoon jn Sandpiper Beach. Home was lovingly redone. Brand new kitchen, roof, windows, flooring and a full bathroom. Fireplace for winter weekends.

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
1019 Waters Edge Drive
1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1081 Barnegat Lane
1081 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3645 sqft
RENTED FOR THE SUMMER! Ideally located, just steps to the beach & bay! This reverse living home features, 4/5 bdrms, 4.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
417 Main Avenue
417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2197 sqft
Summer Rental! Avail 6/20-6/27 @ $2,500 wk, 8/8- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Seaside Park, NJ

Finding an apartment in Seaside Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

