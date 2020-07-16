/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seaside Park, NJ
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
74 O Street
74 O Street, Seaside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1684 sqft
Fully furnished Summer weekly rental ($1,200 Memorial day week and 4th of July week) or monthly rental ($3,600 June/August and $3,780 July) located in the heart of desirable Seaside Park! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is move in ready and
Results within 1 mile of Seaside Park
1 of 15
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
1515 Boulevard
1515 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
Winter rental only, until 5/1/20. Modern, stylish, upgraded(1)BR condo, just one block to ocean beach! Upgrade's inc.ceramic tile, elect, heat, plumbing, windows, ceilings, track lighting, crown moulding. North end of SSH.
Results within 5 miles of Seaside Park
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2304 Grand Central Avenue
2304 Grand Central Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom, 1 bath Condo with a Pull out Couch in the Living room, Sleeps 4+ Available for summer rental for $900/week.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1935 Ocean Avenue
1935 Ocean Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
459 sqft
Location, Location, Location for your sunrise and sunset summer rental! Steps away from having the sand in your toes and the sun warming your face on Ortley Beach. This one-bedroom oasis sleeps up to four.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Philadelphia Avenue
5 Philadelphia Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
FEATURED LISTING.. ONLY A FEW HOMES TO THE LAVALLETTE BEACH.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
67 Fielder Avenue
67 Fielder Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
ANNUAL RENTAL. Nicely renovated one bedroom apartment on the beach block in Ortley Beach. First floor unit. Utilities included. Immediate occupancy.
Results within 10 miles of Seaside Park
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
4 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
600 sqft
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
336 E LACEY ROAD
336 East Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
Lacey Township- A wonderful opportunity to own a waterfront condo with boat slip. This updated and upgraded 1 bedroom is ready for a new owner. This end unit has so much to offer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
632 Main Avenue
632 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Winter Rental! This is not an annual rental. It has been rented for the summer. $1,200 per mos. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Mckay
112 1/2 McKay Dr, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath rental property in desirable neighborhood,
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
310 Maryland Avenue
310 Maryland Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
686 sqft
Summer Rental in Bay Head By The Sea! Rented 7/25-8/15. Updated, 1st floor 1 bedroom condo, close to beach with in-ground pool.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJLeisuretowne, NJPleasantville, NJ