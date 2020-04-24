All apartments in Seaside Heights
Seaside Heights, NJ
1515 Boulevard
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:39 AM

1515 Boulevard

1515 Boulevard · (732) 945-5253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
new construction
Winter rental only, until 5/1/20. Modern, stylish, upgraded(1)BR condo, just one block to ocean beach! Upgrade's inc.ceramic tile, elect, heat, plumbing, windows, ceilings, track lighting, crown moulding. North end of SSH. Open kit w/ SS appliances inc d/w, Designer bathroom with glass shower encl, designer sink, mirror & lighting. Furniture featuring 2 lg mounted flat screen TV's w/home theater sys. Complex renovated exterior & I/G pool. Walk to boardwalk & restaurants. No smoking, no pets. Assigned parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Boulevard have any available units?
1515 Boulevard has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1515 Boulevard have?
Some of 1515 Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seaside Heights.
Does 1515 Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1515 Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1515 Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1515 Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1515 Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
