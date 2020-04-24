1515 Boulevard

Amenities
Winter rental only, until 5/1/20. Modern, stylish, upgraded(1)BR condo, just one block to ocean beach! Upgrade's inc.ceramic tile, elect, heat, plumbing, windows, ceilings, track lighting, crown moulding. North end of SSH. Open kit w/ SS appliances inc d/w, Designer bathroom with glass shower encl, designer sink, mirror & lighting. Furniture featuring 2 lg mounted flat screen TV's w/home theater sys. Complex renovated exterior & I/G pool. Walk to boardwalk & restaurants. No smoking, no pets. Assigned parking.