311 Trenton Boulevard
311 Trenton Boulevard

311 Trenton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

311 Trenton Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 7/1-7/9 $2500/week with 4 beach badges. 3BR 2 bath 3 blocks to quiet south end beach with lifeguard. Walk to town , 1 Queen, 2 twins , 1 full size bed (1st Floor) No Pets, No Smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

