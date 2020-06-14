Rent Calculator
311 Trenton Boulevard
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM
311 Trenton Boulevard
311 Trenton Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
311 Trenton Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 7/1-7/9 $2500/week with 4 beach badges. 3BR 2 bath 3 blocks to quiet south end beach with lifeguard. Walk to town , 1 Queen, 2 twins , 1 full size bed (1st Floor) No Pets, No Smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 Trenton Boulevard have any available units?
311 Trenton Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Sea Girt, NJ
.
What amenities does 311 Trenton Boulevard have?
Some of 311 Trenton Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 311 Trenton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
311 Trenton Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Trenton Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 311 Trenton Boulevard is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Sea Girt
.
Does 311 Trenton Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 311 Trenton Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 311 Trenton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Trenton Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Trenton Boulevard have a pool?
No, 311 Trenton Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 311 Trenton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 311 Trenton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Trenton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Trenton Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Trenton Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Trenton Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
