1003 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Private, Peaceful, Perfect ~ An amazing location for your vacation! A Spectacular Beach House Nestled in the Sand only accessible by a private lane. This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental. August $50,000 & September $35,000. This home offers two levels of casual beach living ~ four bedrooms, four full baths, eat-in-kitchen, living room and beautiful sun room ~ plenty of rooms for family and friends to share in the fun. The backyard wrap around patio offers several outside dining & lounging areas overlooking the beach and the Atlantic Ocean ~ Perfect for those summer BBQ's. A fire pit to gather around on those cool summer nights. Come and Enjoy all that Sea Girt has to offer...You will not be disappointed!