Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:40 PM

1003 Ocean Avenue

1003 Ocean Avenue · (732) 449-5959
Location

1003 Ocean Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Private, Peaceful, Perfect ~ An amazing location for your vacation! A Spectacular Beach House Nestled in the Sand only accessible by a private lane. This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental. August $50,000 & September $35,000. This home offers two levels of casual beach living ~ four bedrooms, four full baths, eat-in-kitchen, living room and beautiful sun room ~ plenty of rooms for family and friends to share in the fun. The backyard wrap around patio offers several outside dining & lounging areas overlooking the beach and the Atlantic Ocean ~ Perfect for those summer BBQ's. A fire pit to gather around on those cool summer nights. Come and Enjoy all that Sea Girt has to offer...You will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1003 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1003 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 1003 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Girt.
Does 1003 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1003 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 1003 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1003 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
