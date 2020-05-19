7 Boehm Drive

Amenities
Builders Model 2BR/2.5BA 3-Level Townhome in sought after La Mer Development. This home features 1st floor Den/Office with H/W Floors, 1-Car Direct Entry Garage, Laundry, Bright & Spacious Living Room/Dining Room Combo with Gas Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen with New SS Refrigerator,Dishwasher & Stove. Master Bedroom has Full Bath,Walk-In Closet & Wall-to-Wall Carpeting. Newer HVAC & HWH. Freshly Painted. Community offers Pool,Tennis,Clubhouse & Playground. Great location for commuters. Close to Shopping & Major Highways.