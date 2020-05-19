All apartments in Sayreville
7 Boehm Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

7 Boehm Drive

7 Boehm Drive · (732) 946-9600
Location

7 Boehm Drive, Sayreville, NJ 08859

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 47 · Avail. now

$1,990

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Builders Model 2BR/2.5BA 3-Level Townhome in sought after La Mer Development. This home features 1st floor Den/Office with H/W Floors, 1-Car Direct Entry Garage, Laundry, Bright & Spacious Living Room/Dining Room Combo with Gas Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen with New SS Refrigerator,Dishwasher & Stove. Master Bedroom has Full Bath,Walk-In Closet & Wall-to-Wall Carpeting. Newer HVAC & HWH. Freshly Painted. Community offers Pool,Tennis,Clubhouse & Playground. Great location for commuters. Close to Shopping & Major Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Boehm Drive have any available units?
7 Boehm Drive has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Boehm Drive have?
Some of 7 Boehm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Boehm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7 Boehm Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Boehm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7 Boehm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sayreville.
Does 7 Boehm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7 Boehm Drive does offer parking.
Does 7 Boehm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Boehm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Boehm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7 Boehm Drive has a pool.
Does 7 Boehm Drive have accessible units?
No, 7 Boehm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Boehm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Boehm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Boehm Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Boehm Drive has units with air conditioning.
