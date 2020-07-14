All apartments in Rutherford
Rutherford, NJ
The Winston at Lyndhurst
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Winston at Lyndhurst

120 Chubb Avenue · (201) 890-4337
Rutherford
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ 07071

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 449 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 348 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 516 · Avail. Oct 12

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Winston at Lyndhurst.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
dog park
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst. Similar to biting into your favorite freshly baked cookie, youll be instantly comforted yet excitedly delighted in the generously-sized one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes The Winston at Lyndhurst has to offer. Inside youll find SWEAT, our resort-style fitness center, PLAY, a separately appointed playroom and RELAX, our awe-inspiring entertainment lounge. From the interior brick faade to the restoration-like finishes, everything about the Winston is a new, yet soothing experience. Elaborate yet easy, The Winston at Lyndhurst offers a cant beat location. Near public transportation and just a stone throw away from highway access and sporting venues, enjoy the quiet nature of The Winston while still taking in the breathtaking New York City skyline views. Well-appointed. Well-equipped. Well-planned. Welcome Home to The Winston at Lyndhurst. The wisest living choice.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $300 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: uncovered $65/month, covered $85/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Winston at Lyndhurst have any available units?
The Winston at Lyndhurst has 21 units available starting at $1,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Winston at Lyndhurst have?
Some of The Winston at Lyndhurst's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Winston at Lyndhurst currently offering any rent specials?
The Winston at Lyndhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Winston at Lyndhurst pet-friendly?
Yes, The Winston at Lyndhurst is pet friendly.
Does The Winston at Lyndhurst offer parking?
Yes, The Winston at Lyndhurst offers parking.
Does The Winston at Lyndhurst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Winston at Lyndhurst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Winston at Lyndhurst have a pool?
No, The Winston at Lyndhurst does not have a pool.
Does The Winston at Lyndhurst have accessible units?
No, The Winston at Lyndhurst does not have accessible units.
Does The Winston at Lyndhurst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Winston at Lyndhurst has units with dishwashers.
Does The Winston at Lyndhurst have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Winston at Lyndhurst has units with air conditioning.
