This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too. Conveniently located near NJT into NYC or major thoroughfares (Routes 17, 3, GSP and NJ Turnpike). Owner is a licensed NJ RE agent.