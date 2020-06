Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

HALF BROKER FEE! Welcome home to this conveniently located 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom duplex apartment situated just blocks from Downtown Rutherford. Featuring new flooring, spacious bedrooms, plenty of sunlight throughout the day, and in-unit washer/dryer. Updated eat-in kitchen includes SS appliances and custom cabinets. With nearby restaurants, shops, and parks and just steps from NJ Transit train station, this is home will not last!