Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ. Our pet-friendly apartments in Runnemede include 1 and 2-bedroom spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer, and more. Enjoy a fitness center and picnic area at our friendly community, which is conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and exciting nightlife of Voorhees, Cherry Hill, Haddonfield, Deptford and Collingswood. Youre just minutes from public transportation at the nearby Ashland PATCO station, and an easy drive to Center City Philadelphia and New Jersey shore points. Looking for an apartment in Runnemede, NJ? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan runnemede. Apartment homes for living.