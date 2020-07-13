All apartments in Runnemede
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

The Metropolitan Runnemede

100 Hartford Drive · (856) 672-5662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ 08078

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 112-07 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 110-12 · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106-02 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 108-15 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 108-04 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Metropolitan Runnemede.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ. Our pet-friendly apartments in Runnemede include 1 and 2-bedroom spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer, and more. Enjoy a fitness center and picnic area at our friendly community, which is conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and exciting nightlife of Voorhees, Cherry Hill, Haddonfield, Deptford and Collingswood. Youre just minutes from public transportation at the nearby Ashland PATCO station, and an easy drive to Center City Philadelphia and New Jersey shore points. Looking for an apartment in Runnemede, NJ? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan runnemede. Apartment homes for living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog; non-refundable
rent: $25 per dog
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Cats
fee: $200 per cat; non-refundable
rent: $15 per cat
Parking Details: Off Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Metropolitan Runnemede have any available units?
The Metropolitan Runnemede has 6 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Metropolitan Runnemede have?
Some of The Metropolitan Runnemede's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Metropolitan Runnemede currently offering any rent specials?
The Metropolitan Runnemede is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Metropolitan Runnemede pet-friendly?
Yes, The Metropolitan Runnemede is pet friendly.
Does The Metropolitan Runnemede offer parking?
Yes, The Metropolitan Runnemede offers parking.
Does The Metropolitan Runnemede have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Metropolitan Runnemede offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Metropolitan Runnemede have a pool?
No, The Metropolitan Runnemede does not have a pool.
Does The Metropolitan Runnemede have accessible units?
No, The Metropolitan Runnemede does not have accessible units.
Does The Metropolitan Runnemede have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Metropolitan Runnemede has units with dishwashers.
Does The Metropolitan Runnemede have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Metropolitan Runnemede has units with air conditioning.
