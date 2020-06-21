All apartments in Runnemede
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

40 E. 6th Avenue

40 East 6th Avenue · (609) 542-2964
Location

40 East 6th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ 08078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Visit this two bedroom unit located in Runnemede NJ. Unit includes one full bath, living room, kitchen, unfinished basement with washer and dryer included. Exterior includes a long driveway for plenty of parking, a detached 2 door garage and plenty of back yard space. Resident is responsible for all utilities. Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes; Credit, Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing & Criminal/Patriot Search. Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter, Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs, Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent. No offers reviewed without full package. First approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign lease. If owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required.

For more information please contact Dereck at 856-287-0596 or submit you contact information through the listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 E. 6th Avenue have any available units?
40 E. 6th Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 40 E. 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
40 E. 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 E. 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 E. 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 40 E. 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 40 E. 6th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 40 E. 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 E. 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 E. 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 40 E. 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 40 E. 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 40 E. 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 40 E. 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 E. 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 E. 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 E. 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
