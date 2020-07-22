/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:01 PM
9 Studio Apartments for rent in Rockaway, NJ
Studio apartments could offer the best of Rockaway living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public trans... Read Guide >
35 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
632 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
20 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,560
600 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
1 Unit Available
93 SUMMIT DR
93 Summit Dr, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$1,650
1357 sqft
Desirable Rock Ridge Lake. Cozy Ranch Featuring 3 Huge Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Spacious Laundry Room, Wood Burning Fire Place.
Results within 10 miles of Rockaway
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,950
554 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
31 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,954
607 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
18 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,404
576 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
4 Units Available
Morristown
Jefferson
51 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,350
655 sqft
Major renovations underway! New windows, New laundry rooms, New kitchens and Baths, Upgraded hallway lighting, New exteriors and more! Our property is conveniently located near the old fashioned working downtown is a pleasure to walk and shop.
1 Unit Available
159 VISTA DR
159 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,100
Spacious 2 story - 2 bedroom - 2 full bath townhouse located in Cedar Knolls (between Morristown and Morris Plains.) First floor has entry foyer leading to living room/dining room combo with sliders to deck.
1 Unit Available
Morristown
75 MAPLE AVE
75 Maple Avenue, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,300
Great Value for Location! Affordable and clean Studio apartment on 3rd floor of building. Seperate sleeping alcove and kitchen with dining area. Rent includes all utilities. NO RENTAL FEE!
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Rockaway, NJ
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Rockaway during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.
