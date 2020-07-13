Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

75 Apartments for rent in Rockaway, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockaway apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
147 E MAIN ST
147 E Main St, Rockaway, NJ
Studio
$2,050
Recently renovated 3 bedrooms, 1.1 Bath for rent, available Tenant responsible for Real Estate Agency fee (1 Month). Pets OK, Breed, and quantity restrictions.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
156 US HWY 46
156 US Route 46, Rockaway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Recently renovated 2 bedroom apartment in convenient location. Features include updated kitchen, separate dining area, 2 spacious bedrooms, new flooring, brand new bathroom, freshly painted. Coin-op laundry on premises and bike room.

1 of 25

Last updated March 15 at 07:17pm
1 Unit Available
12 KELLY COURT
12 Kelly Court, Rockaway, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
VERY SPACIOUS COLONIAL LOCATED ON QUIET CUL DE SAC STREET IN BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD OF HOMES... PERFECT LOCATION FOR COMMUTERS, SCHOOLS & SHOPPING.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
117 HIBERNIA AVENUE
117 Hibernia Avenue, Rockaway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,300
2760 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 117 HIBERNIA AVENUE in Rockaway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Rockaway

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2467 ROUTE 10
2467 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely, spacious & tastefully updated 1 BED rm unit on 2nd fl. Sun-filled LiV rm & DIN rm with french door, crowing moldings & updated KIT. Assigned parking space right in front of the building. Rent includes GAS, HEAT & HOT WATER.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2350 ROUTE 10-D29
2350 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
REFRESHED AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY... THIS 1st FLOOR UNIT HAS BEEN REFRESHED WITH NEW CARPETS, NEW PAINT AND NEWER APPLIANCES AND IS MOVE IN READY! Fabulous commuter location right off Rt 10 W in a well maintained complex.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
712 Parkview Lane
712 Parkview Ln, White Meadow Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
78 BELMONT AVE A
78 Belmont Avenue, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Plus Office Apartment...Walking Distance To Public Transportation, Natural Gas, Private Parking Lot, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See...Call Today!!!! MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY...

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
19 SAVAGE RD U 4 A 4
19 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1683 sqft
No need to compromise with this one! Lots of big windows, Huge closets, Wood Floors, Easy living in the coveted Valley Stream Community in the great town of Denville.
Results within 5 miles of Rockaway
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
36 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,620
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Morris Plains
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,197
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
21 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
887 sqft
Center Grove Village offers you luxury living on truly park-like grounds. The stunning setting and charming rock solid brick construction are matched only by the excellence of the service you get from your on-site management and maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
8 Units Available
Morris Plains
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,210
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Clinton Manor Arms
281 West Clinton Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clinton Manor Arms offers beautiful one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhouse apartments.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7 EDGEFIELD DR
7 Edgefield Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
WOW! Spacious CHC in wonderful neighborhood. 4-5 bdrms w/ 1st flr bdrm/office, family room & large great room. Neutral, hdwd flrs, large deck, 2 car garage, pretty backyard. Avail 9/1. Located in Parsippany. Morris plains mailing address.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2 WOODPORT RD
2 Woodport Rd, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1500 sqft
VINTAGE FARM HOUSE IN MOVE IN CONDITION. THIS HOME FEATURES WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
37 EMBURY PL
37 Embury Place, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charm and convenience with this well-maintained cottage colonial in historical Mount Tabor! This cozy home offers so much with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, adorable kitchen with newer appliances, mud room, full basement with storage, washer/dryer,

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Manor
322 Richard Mine Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
WELL KEPT 2 BEDROOM UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR, FEATURING EAT IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, UPDATED BATHROOM, LARGE BEDROOMS and 1 CAR GARAGE. CONDO IS IN A VERY PRIVATE LOCATION WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
23 FRONT ST
23 Front St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1379 sqft
Walk to the NYC direct train from this perfectly maintained home. This side hall colonial features a large eat in kitchen, a formal dining room, a family room and a living room with a full bath on the first level.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morris Plains
606 LOPEZ LN
606 Lopez Lane, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home. Open kitchen to dining/living room w granite countertops & breakfast bar. Mstr& 2nd bed each have large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage.

2 2ND ST

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2 2ND ST
2 2nd Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,200
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rockaway, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockaway apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

