354 Sunshine Court

Amenities
Light and bright, beautiful and completely renovated condo with loft. Located on a cul-de-sac , this airy, freshly painted unit boasts beautiful updated floors and newer windows. Family room has vaulted ceilings. Recessed lights and skylights give plenty of daylight. Gorgeous beautiful updated kitchen with white cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, subway tile and granite countertops. All bathrooms are renovated and plenty of storage space. Community amenities include poll, tennis court, bocci. Close to Rt.9