All apartments in Robertsville
Find more places like 354 Sunshine Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Robertsville, NJ
/
354 Sunshine Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:18 AM

354 Sunshine Court

354 Sunshine Court · (848) 391-6336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Robertsville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

354 Sunshine Court, Robertsville, NJ 07726
Robertsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
tennis court
Light and bright, beautiful and completely renovated condo with loft. Located on a cul-de-sac , this airy, freshly painted unit boasts beautiful updated floors and newer windows. Family room has vaulted ceilings. Recessed lights and skylights give plenty of daylight. Gorgeous beautiful updated kitchen with white cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, subway tile and granite countertops. All bathrooms are renovated and plenty of storage space. Community amenities include poll, tennis court, bocci. Close to Rt.9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 Sunshine Court have any available units?
354 Sunshine Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 354 Sunshine Court have?
Some of 354 Sunshine Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 Sunshine Court currently offering any rent specials?
354 Sunshine Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 Sunshine Court pet-friendly?
No, 354 Sunshine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robertsville.
Does 354 Sunshine Court offer parking?
No, 354 Sunshine Court does not offer parking.
Does 354 Sunshine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 Sunshine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 Sunshine Court have a pool?
Yes, 354 Sunshine Court has a pool.
Does 354 Sunshine Court have accessible units?
No, 354 Sunshine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 354 Sunshine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 354 Sunshine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 354 Sunshine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 354 Sunshine Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 354 Sunshine Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Robertsville 1 BedroomsRobertsville Apartments with Balcony
Robertsville Apartments with ParkingRobertsville Apartments with Pool
Robertsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJLincroft, NJSomerville, NJWanamassa, NJ
Manasquan, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity