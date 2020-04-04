2 N COMMERCE SQUARE

Amenities

The Lofts! ... Absolutely stunning 2nd floor loft Corner unit with a beautiful view of Robbinsville. Close to Mercer County Park. Gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and island breakfast nook. Generous sized dining room and quaint living room with full exposed brick wall. 2 large bedrooms. Full gym, basement storage, reserved parking and gated entry. Very nice unit! Just steps away from shops and restaurants. Awesome location for commuters, easy access to major roads and train station.