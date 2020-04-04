All apartments in Robbinsville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:22 AM

2 N COMMERCE SQUARE

2 North Commerce Square · (609) 259-1414
Location

2 North Commerce Square, Robbinsville, NJ 08691

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
The Lofts! ... Absolutely stunning 2nd floor loft Corner unit with a beautiful view of Robbinsville. Close to Mercer County Park. Gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and island breakfast nook. Generous sized dining room and quaint living room with full exposed brick wall. 2 large bedrooms. Full gym, basement storage, reserved parking and gated entry. Very nice unit! Just steps away from shops and restaurants. Awesome location for commuters, easy access to major roads and train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

