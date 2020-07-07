Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgefield Gardens.
Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner. Our Ridgefield apartments are a quick commute to Midtown Manhattan and close to major NJ highways. Get where you need to go quickly and come home to all the beauty of our pristine garden style community. Give us a call today to schedule a personal tour at Ridgefield Gardens. We'd love to show you around and welcome you home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Ridgefield Gardens offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,625 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,900. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
Is Ridgefield Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgefield Gardens is offering the following rent specials: 4th of July Special!
ONE MONTH FREE RENT on Townhomes! *
Enjoy $300 Move-in Credit on all 1 & 2-Bedroom Apartments! *
*Must move-in by August 1, 2020