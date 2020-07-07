Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner. Our Ridgefield apartments are a quick commute to Midtown Manhattan and close to major NJ highways. Get where you need to go quickly and come home to all the beauty of our pristine garden style community. Give us a call today to schedule a personal tour at Ridgefield Gardens. We'd love to show you around and welcome you home!