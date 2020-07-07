All apartments in Ridgefield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Ridgefield Gardens

932 Banta Place · (646) 906-8091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
4th of July Special! ONE MONTH FREE RENT on Townhomes! * Enjoy $300 Move-in Credit on all 1 & 2-Bedroom Apartments! * *Must move-in by August 1, 2020
Location

932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ 07657

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

B 1 Bedroom-1

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath

A 1 Bedroom-1

$1,725

1 Bed · 1 Bath

A 1 Bedroom-2

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Small 2 Bedroom-1

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Large 2 Bedroom-1

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Townhome 2 Bedroom-1

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgefield Gardens.

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner. Our Ridgefield apartments are a quick commute to Midtown Manhattan and close to major NJ highways. Get where you need to go quickly and come home to all the beauty of our pristine garden style community. Give us a call today to schedule a personal tour at Ridgefield Gardens. We'd love to show you around and welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
restrictions: 25 lb Weight Limit. Aggressive Breed Restriction.
Dogs
rent: $50/monthly
Cats
rent: $40/monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgefield Gardens have any available units?
Ridgefield Gardens offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,625 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,900. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
Is Ridgefield Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgefield Gardens is offering the following rent specials: 4th of July Special! ONE MONTH FREE RENT on Townhomes! * Enjoy $300 Move-in Credit on all 1 & 2-Bedroom Apartments! * *Must move-in by August 1, 2020
Is Ridgefield Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Ridgefield Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgefield.
Does Ridgefield Gardens offer parking?
No, Ridgefield Gardens does not offer parking.
Does Ridgefield Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ridgefield Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgefield Gardens have a pool?
No, Ridgefield Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Ridgefield Gardens have accessible units?
No, Ridgefield Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Ridgefield Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Ridgefield Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ridgefield Gardens have units with air conditioning?
No, Ridgefield Gardens does not have units with air conditioning.
