Amenities
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Just 5 minutes from the GWB, our Ridgefield apartments are adjacent to local shops, community fields, the township swimming pool and an outdoor fitness trail! Enjoy a quick and easy commute from Hillside Village and come home to all the amenities you could wish for right at your front door.\n\nExplore our spacious 2 bedroom layouts with over-sized living space, abundant closets and individual heat control! Our community also features garages for rent and reserved parking options. Give us a call today to schedule your personal tour at Hillside Village in Ridgefield, NJ; our proffesional on-site team is waiting to welcome you home!