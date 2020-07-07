All apartments in Ridgefield
Ridgefield, NJ
Hillside Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Hillside Village

596 Bruce St · (646) 846-1952
Rent Special
4th of July Special! Enjoy $300 Move-in Credit! * *Must move-in by August 1, 2020
Location

596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ 07657
Ridgefield Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-1

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

2 Bedroom-2

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillside Village.

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Just 5 minutes from the GWB, our Ridgefield apartments are adjacent to local shops, community fields, the township swimming pool and an outdoor fitness trail! Enjoy a quick and easy commute from Hillside Village and come home to all the amenities you could wish for right at your front door.\n\nExplore our spacious 2 bedroom layouts with over-sized living space, abundant closets and individual heat control! Our community also features garages for rent and reserved parking options. Give us a call today to schedule your personal tour at Hillside Village in Ridgefield, NJ; our proffesional on-site team is waiting to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lb weight limit. Aggressive breed restriction.
Dogs
rent: $50/monthly
Cats
rent: $40/monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillside Village have any available units?
Hillside Village offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,800. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Hillside Village have?
Some of Hillside Village's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillside Village currently offering any rent specials?
Hillside Village is offering the following rent specials: 4th of July Special! Enjoy $300 Move-in Credit! * *Must move-in by August 1, 2020
Is Hillside Village pet-friendly?
No, Hillside Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgefield.
Does Hillside Village offer parking?
Yes, Hillside Village offers parking.
Does Hillside Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillside Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillside Village have a pool?
No, Hillside Village does not have a pool.
Does Hillside Village have accessible units?
No, Hillside Village does not have accessible units.
Does Hillside Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Hillside Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Hillside Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Hillside Village does not have units with air conditioning.
