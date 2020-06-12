/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
190 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ridgefield Park, NJ
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Ridgefield Park
1 Unit Available
68 CHRISTIE ST
68 Christie Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious two bedroom apartment with dining room, kitchen, living room updated bathrooms. Finished basement with separate entrance with full bath. Use of fenced in large yard plus 2 car garage and additional 5 parking spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield Park
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
227 TEANECK RD
227 Teaneck Road, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1318 sqft
Introducing THE GABRIEL! Teaneck's newest mid-rise luxury rental complex. This 2-bed, 2-bath 1,318 SF unit features sunny, bright and spacious living areas, 10 ft.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield Park
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Edgewater
18 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bergenfield
13 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Morningside Heights
17 Units Available
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,715
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1204 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:59am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,195
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:53am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Upper West Side
7 Units Available
222 W80
222 W 80th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,400
222 W80 is a boutique-size residence with the amenities program of a much larger building the percentage of square-footage dedicated to them is unprecedented.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,761
1539 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 10 at 05:53am
Upper West Side
8 Units Available
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
72 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
East Hill
35 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,403
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Edgewater
8 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
51 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Upper West Side
43 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,264
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Englewood South
17 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
Edgewater
17 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
