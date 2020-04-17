48 Wallace Street

Amenities

Loads of natural light in this 2nd floor studio. Separate kitchen area with room for a bistro table and a couple of chairs. New bathroom fixtures, new refrigerator, freshly painted interior and a brand new roof on the building. Short walk to great stores and restaurants. Enjoy year-round cultural events in this quaint, historic town of Red Bank. The nearby train station is a commuter's delight. Immediate occupancy. National tenant screening, proof of employment and tenant insurance required. Wonderful opportunity to live in this great town!