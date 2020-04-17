All apartments in Red Bank
48 Wallace Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:20 AM

48 Wallace Street

48 Wallace Street · (800) 531-2885 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Red Bank

Price and availability

Studio

Unit #4 · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Loads of natural light in this 2nd floor studio. Separate kitchen area with room for a bistro table and a couple of chairs. New bathroom fixtures, new refrigerator, freshly painted interior and a brand new roof on the building. Short walk to great stores and restaurants. Enjoy year-round cultural events in this quaint, historic town of Red Bank. The nearby train station is a commuter's delight. Immediate occupancy. National tenant screening, proof of employment and tenant insurance required. Wonderful opportunity to live in this great town!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

