Red Bank, NJ
23 Wallace Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

23 Wallace Street

23 Wallace Street · (732) 212-0440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Red Bank

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$3,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Top Floor offering large private balcony. Built in 2009 The Metropolitan is a luxury residential building with fitness center, concierge, & secure underground parking. Boasting a large open floor plan with 2 bedrooms & 2/1/2 baths, living room/dining combo with bonus space just off kitchen, high end finishes, & laundry room. Large Balcony from master or living room to relax & take in the fresh air from nearby waterways. 9 ft ceilings, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters & large center island for entertaining. Bonus; Pet friendly & a concierge desk. Check this unit out today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Wallace Street have any available units?
23 Wallace Street has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Wallace Street have?
Some of 23 Wallace Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Wallace Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Wallace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Wallace Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Wallace Street is pet friendly.
Does 23 Wallace Street offer parking?
Yes, 23 Wallace Street does offer parking.
Does 23 Wallace Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Wallace Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Wallace Street have a pool?
No, 23 Wallace Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Wallace Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Wallace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Wallace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Wallace Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Wallace Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Wallace Street does not have units with air conditioning.
