23 Wallace Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym on-site laundry parking

Top Floor offering large private balcony. Built in 2009 The Metropolitan is a luxury residential building with fitness center, concierge, & secure underground parking. Boasting a large open floor plan with 2 bedrooms & 2/1/2 baths, living room/dining combo with bonus space just off kitchen, high end finishes, & laundry room. Large Balcony from master or living room to relax & take in the fresh air from nearby waterways. 9 ft ceilings, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters & large center island for entertaining. Bonus; Pet friendly & a concierge desk. Check this unit out today.