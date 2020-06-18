Available 10/01/20 Ready to move in Semi furnished beautiful home - Property Id: 284314
Single family in New york Suburbs. Cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors. spacious. easy to commute to both NJ and NY. Ready to move in. Semi furnished. Flexible leasing options available. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284314 Property Id 284314
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5794466)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 Hopper Ter have any available units?
18 Hopper Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, NJ.
What amenities does 18 Hopper Ter have?
Some of 18 Hopper Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Hopper Ter currently offering any rent specials?
18 Hopper Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.