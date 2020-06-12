/
3 bedroom apartments
147 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ramblewood, NJ
1405 AUGUSTA CIRCLE
1405 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1820 sqft
Welcome to this multilevel townhouse in the Eagle Point neighborhood. Cathedral ceilings makes this unit bright and open. This property is well maintained and has an eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar area. The living room has a cozy fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Ramblewood
322 KINGS CROFT
322 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1652 sqft
This Kings Croft town home end unit with carport and front porch has been beautifully updated and is move in ready. Once inside you will see the many updates that this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer.
232 W 2ND STREET
232 W 2nd St, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2760 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful historical twin home in desirable Moorestown, New Jersey! This three-level home offers three bedrooms with and 2.5 bathrooms. The First Floor features beautiful hardwood floors and spacious living room and dining room.
6 CARLTON ROAD
6 Carlton Road, Kingston Estates, NJ
Come see this incredible house! Over 4500 square feet! This unique Custom built home features a grand 2 story entry with curved stair case and stunning chandelier. Marble entry leads to a formal living room .
303 OSWEGO COURT
303 Oswego Court, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1693 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 story in highly desirable Stonegate development in Mount Laurel. Will be available 6/1/2020. Tenant pays all utilities, Landlord pays HOA and taxes.
80 BIDDLE WAY
80 Biddle Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1526 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome available for rent! This home has been freshly painted, newer appliances, and updated flooring thorough out.
4 LEIGHTON DRIVE
4 Leighton Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Move right into this spacious town-home in the desirable Stonegate community featuring fresh paint, new flooring, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Ramblewood
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
1054 PENDLETON COURT
1054 Pendleton Court, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental.
313 LINDEN STREET
313 Linden Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath twin home featuring a wood planked front porch that's cozy enough to enjoy that morning cup of coffee or a good book. Beautiful landscaping surrounds the entire grounds of this lovely home.
9 Brighton Dr
9 Brighton Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1876 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home, perfect neighborhood and location - Property Id: 300092 This beautiful 3 bed/2.
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1603 N Bowling Green Dr Available 07/01/20 - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard Garage More pictures coming soon.
900 BEECHWOOD AVENUE
900 Beechwood Avenue, Golden Triangle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1032 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom, 2 bath totally updated home in coveted Cherry Hill. 1st floor features living room with vaulted ceilings, dining room, 2 bedrooms , high end kitchen and laundry room.
129 ELLIS STREET
129 Ellis Street, Haddonfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1296 sqft
Open floor plan and totally renovated last year! Great Room concept allows you to watch TV (above a wood burning fireplace) while cooking in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the first level.
33 HERITAGE ROAD
33 Heritage Road, Haddonfield, NJ
Great rental in Haddonfield. All newly refinished with a large addition. Finished basement.
41 ISABELLE COURT
41 Isabelle Ct, Burlington County, NJ
Stunning 3 story townhome in The Reserve at Marlton. Nearly brand new with high end finishes throughout the home and a flexible floor plan. And the kitchen - check out that fridge! The rear patio and deck both face the woods for that added privacy.
14 E 3RD ST #D
14 West 3rd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
You're ready to trade your single-family home for a simpler, care-free lifestyle, but you're not ready to compromise your standards of quality and luxury, nor sacrifice the conveniences of an in-town location.
105 SIMI COURT
105 Simi Court, Ashland, NJ
Welcome to this Beautiful home on the East side of Cherry Hill. This exclusive home is on a very quiet street. This home is vey spacious and has an open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight.
415 PIMLICO WAY
415 Pimlico Way, Burlington County, NJ
Experience the beauty of this spacious two-story colonial saltbox. Walk into a bit of luxury--the foyer features double entry doors with etched glass and restored wood floors.
61 WEAVER DRIVE
61 Weaver Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2262 sqft
Rarely on the market Foxton Model, Orleans largest model in Tanglewood, 2 car garage, over sized kitchen, 2 story family room with gas log fireplace, crown molding, hardwood floor in family room and kitchen new carpet in living room, dining room
65 WEAVER DRIVE
65 Weaver Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2216 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 65 WEAVER DRIVE in Burlington County. View photos, descriptions and more!
