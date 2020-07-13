717 W MEADOW AVE

Amenities
Rare rental opportunity! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split situated in the desirable Inman Heights section of Rahway! Open floor plan, new kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a center island, spacious room sizes, gleaming hardwood floors, The ground level offer a great mother/daughter situation...2 separate laundry areas including 2 washers & dryers. Come see this sun filled home it is beautiful! Tenant pays first $200 of repairs