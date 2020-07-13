All apartments in Rahway
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

717 W MEADOW AVE

717 West Meadow Avenue · (732) 381-1190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

717 West Meadow Avenue, Rahway, NJ 07065
Rahway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Rare rental opportunity! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split situated in the desirable Inman Heights section of Rahway! Open floor plan, new kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a center island, spacious room sizes, gleaming hardwood floors, The ground level offer a great mother/daughter situation...2 separate laundry areas including 2 washers & dryers. Come see this sun filled home it is beautiful! Tenant pays first $200 of repairs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 W MEADOW AVE have any available units?
717 W MEADOW AVE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rahway, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rahway Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 W MEADOW AVE have?
Some of 717 W MEADOW AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 W MEADOW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
717 W MEADOW AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 W MEADOW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 717 W MEADOW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rahway.
Does 717 W MEADOW AVE offer parking?
No, 717 W MEADOW AVE does not offer parking.
Does 717 W MEADOW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 W MEADOW AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 W MEADOW AVE have a pool?
No, 717 W MEADOW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 717 W MEADOW AVE have accessible units?
No, 717 W MEADOW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 717 W MEADOW AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 W MEADOW AVE has units with dishwashers.
