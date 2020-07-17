Rent Calculator
Rahway, NJ
202 WILLIAM ST
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM
202 WILLIAM ST
202 William Street
No Longer Available
202 William Street, Rahway, NJ 07065
Rahway
NICE COLONIAL WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 1 AND 1/2 BATH , LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBO, DRIVEWAY, SEMI FINISHED BSMT CLOSE TO PENN STATION
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 202 WILLIAM ST have any available units?
202 WILLIAM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rahway, NJ
.
How much is rent in Rahway, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rahway Rent Report
.
Is 202 WILLIAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
202 WILLIAM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 WILLIAM ST pet-friendly?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rahway
.
Does 202 WILLIAM ST offer parking?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST does not offer parking.
Does 202 WILLIAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 WILLIAM ST have a pool?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 202 WILLIAM ST have accessible units?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 202 WILLIAM ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 WILLIAM ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST does not have units with air conditioning.
