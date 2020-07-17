All apartments in Rahway
Find more places like 202 WILLIAM ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rahway, NJ
/
202 WILLIAM ST
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

202 WILLIAM ST

202 William Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rahway
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

202 William Street, Rahway, NJ 07065
Rahway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NICE COLONIAL WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 1 AND 1/2 BATH , LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBO, DRIVEWAY, SEMI FINISHED BSMT CLOSE TO PENN STATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 WILLIAM ST have any available units?
202 WILLIAM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rahway, NJ.
How much is rent in Rahway, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rahway Rent Report.
Is 202 WILLIAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
202 WILLIAM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 WILLIAM ST pet-friendly?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rahway.
Does 202 WILLIAM ST offer parking?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST does not offer parking.
Does 202 WILLIAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 WILLIAM ST have a pool?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 202 WILLIAM ST have accessible units?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 202 WILLIAM ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 WILLIAM ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 WILLIAM ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rahway 1 BedroomsRahway 2 Bedrooms
Rahway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRahway Dog Friendly Apartments
Rahway Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJLittle Silver, NJPassaic, NJMendham, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College