5 Lake Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath within walking distance of local market, hardware store, post office, and the Alloway River. Located on a quiet side-street, this unit is two stories, has a fenced-in back yard, ample parking, and a second floor washer and dryer hookup. Must supply your own washer and dryer. All other utilities paid by tenant. The home is 6 years young so everything is in great condition. Small dogs and cats accepted upon approval with added fees. There is an addition $90 per month sewer payment added to the rent.