Home
/
Quinton, NJ
/
5 Lake Ave
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:08 AM

5 Lake Ave

5 Lake Avenue · (609) 929-8211
Location

5 Lake Avenue, Quinton, NJ 08072

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$960

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath within walking distance of local market, hardware store, post office, and the Alloway River. Located on a quiet side-street, this unit is two stories, has a fenced-in back yard, ample parking, and a second floor washer and dryer hookup. Must supply your own washer and dryer. All other utilities paid by tenant. The home is 6 years young so everything is in great condition. Small dogs and cats accepted upon approval with added fees. There is an addition $90 per month sewer payment added to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

