Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:33 PM

178 Apartments for rent in Prospect Park, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prospect Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Prospect Park
263 N 13TH PL
263 North 13th Place, Prospect Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely well maintained first floor apartment located on a quiet dead end street features two bedroom, EIK and full bath will complete your first floor.
Results within 1 mile of Prospect Park

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Haledon
2 John St 210
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1347 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 210, HALEDON - Property Id: 299046 Nice size two bedrooms, two bathrooms, loft-style apartment located in Haledon! Just 1 minute Walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New York in just 15 min.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful
Results within 5 miles of Prospect Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
16 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
832 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
3 Units Available
Fair Lawn
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
120 Frederick Ave 2
120 Frederick Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Garfield
67 COTTAGE PL
67 Cottage Place, Garfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Beautifully updated 2nd Floor Apartment located on quiet cul-de-sac in Garfield! Apartment features spacious Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, modern bathroom with stand-up shower and 2 additional bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Park
478 NOTCH RD
478 Notch Rd, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
Renovated 1 bdrm 1st floor Granite kit,new appl. New window treatments,Hardwood floors,C/A, Ceiling fans,Recess lighting, ALSO coming - 2nd floor unit available .. Storage bins in basement, laundry on site...Access to major highways ...

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Albion
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Park
70 HAVERHILL AVE
70 Haverhill Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1550 sqft
Modern 3 bedroom 1 bath rental perched on the mountains of Woodland Park.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Fair Lawn
10-11 HENDERSON BLVD 2X
10-11 Henderson Boulevard, Fair Lawn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Nice 2 bedroom apartment close to stores and NYC transportation. Hardwood floors throughout, gas cooking, off street parking. Basement storage & laundry hookup, shared yard, cold water included.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
77 LOWER NOTCH RD
77 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Great Location!!! Conveniently located near major highways. Commuters dream- Montclair State train station 1.3 miles away. This move in ready unit features 1 bedroom 1 Bath Private driveway with 1 parking spot. On street parking available. No Pets.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
27-1d HINCHMAN AVE
27 Hinchman Ave, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Convenient to all. Transportation to NYC. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Community pool for summer enjoyment. Tenant responsible for 1st months rent, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Athenia
49 MT PROSPECT AVE
49 Mount Prospect Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Large and clean, freshly painted, hardwood floors just refinished, 2nd floor apartment in great location, close to schools, shopping, parks and center of Clifton, a block away to NYC transportation.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
530 Gregory ave
530 Gregory Ave, Passaic, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated 3 bedroom 1st flr apt, with entrances in the front and back. Apt features large living, dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, as well as access to largeunfinished basement for additional storage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
76 VAN WINKLE AVE
76 Van Winkle Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome to this renovated craftsman style home located in the desirable town of Hawthorne. It offers a welcoming front porch and 3 levels of living area, ample parking large yard, patio and garage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
115 LOWER NOTCH RD
115 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great Location!!! Conveniently located near major highways. Commuters dream- Montclair State train station 1.3 miles away. This move in ready unit features 3 bedrooms, 1 Bath, Formal Dining Room and Living Room with fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2 2ND AVE
2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1383 sqft
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
370-372 DELAWARE AVE
370-372 Delaware Avenue, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful, charming, and clean home located in the desirable Lakeview area of Paterson with 2 Parking spots next to major highways. Don't miss out on living in this lovely neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Valley
9 DE GRAW AVE
9 Degraw Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Renovated in 2017.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
458 EAST 29TH ST
458 E 29th St, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
!! PATERSON'S 3 BEDROOM GEM IS ON THE MARKET !! Take Advantage of this great Rental Opportunity in Paterson, NJ! This 2nd floor unit welcomes you to an open layout large living room with large windows and carpet, kitchen with refrigerator, stove,

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Prospect Park, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prospect Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

