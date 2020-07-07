All apartments in Princeton
88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:00 AM

88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT

88 William Patterson Ct · (732) 727-2285
Location

88 William Patterson Ct, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available immediately! 2-bedroom end unit in Griggs Farm, located in Princeton. The top school district in new jersey, littlebrook elementary school was recently ranked as the top public elementary school in NJ. Brand new HVAC system (2019), New Roof (2018), New waterheater (2017), New Fridge (2017), New Dishwasher (2017), Laminate flooring on the first floor and second floor, new carpet on the stairs. Fire place. Newer cabinets in kitchen. Conveniently located and minutes to downtown Princeton. Rental application, credit check and tenant's insurance required. No smoking, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT have any available units?
88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT have?
Some of 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT offer parking?
No, 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT have a pool?
No, 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT have accessible units?
No, 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT has units with air conditioning.
