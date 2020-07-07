88 WILLIAM PATTERSON COURT

Amenities

Available immediately! 2-bedroom end unit in Griggs Farm, located in Princeton. The top school district in new jersey, littlebrook elementary school was recently ranked as the top public elementary school in NJ. Brand new HVAC system (2019), New Roof (2018), New waterheater (2017), New Fridge (2017), New Dishwasher (2017), Laminate flooring on the first floor and second floor, new carpet on the stairs. Fire place. Newer cabinets in kitchen. Conveniently located and minutes to downtown Princeton. Rental application, credit check and tenant's insurance required. No smoking, no pets.