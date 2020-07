Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Renovated apartment with Eat-in kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors, faux fireplace, washer/dryer. There are separate utilities (has CENTRAL AIR) and ONE PARKING SPACE provided. Landlord has prepared property with all cables, Tenant is not to add any extra cables without LL approval. Due to the square foot rule in Princeton only ONE occupant is allowed for this apartment. Occupant MUST BE A ONE, NON-SMOKING, NO PET Tenant.