102 Apartments for rent in Port Monmouth, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with

Port Monmouth
1 Unit Available
22 RENFREW PLACE
22 Renfrew Place, Port Monmouth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1798 sqft
Beautiful rental! 3 bedroom plus bonus room with sliders to deck, 2 full bath. Open layout kitchen and dining, large bedrooms, beautiful master bedroom with sliders to deck, fenced in yard, in unit washer and dryer.

Port Monmouth
1 Unit Available
79 Wilson Avenue
79 Wilson Avenue, Port Monmouth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
940 sqft
Summer Rental - June to September but may turn into an annual TBD~Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home for rent in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown Twp~Just blocks to the Sandy Hook Bay Beach, Monmouth Cove Marina and

Port Monmouth
1 Unit Available
1 1st Avenue
1 1st Avenue, Port Monmouth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renters delight! Available for immediate occupancy! This newly renovated home features 2 spacious BR & 1 gorgeously designed bath. This home is simply perfect for multi-generational living & for hosting large gatherings.
Results within 1 mile of Port Monmouth

1 Unit Available
611 Wedgewood Cir
611 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper Beacon Plac - Property Id: 202814 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper level unit in charming Beacon Place.

Belford
1 Unit Available
60 Golden Eye Lane
60 Golden Eye Lane, Belford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Avail. July 1st, 2020: Great Location: Dunes @ Shoal Habour in Port Monmouth provides sweeping water views overlooking NYC skyline & Verrizano Bridge. A commuters dream & a short distance to NYC via Waterway/Bedford Ferry. 3 bed/3.

North Middletown
1 Unit Available
81 Ideal Avenue
81 Ideal Avenue, North Middletown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1177 sqft
Looking to live near the beach? Here's your opportunity! ANNUAL 1 bedroom ,full bath+loft area. This charmer is just 3 blocks to Ideal Beach. Open floor plan w/tile floors, pergo in b/room,carpeting in loft. Stackable w/d in bath.
Results within 5 miles of Port Monmouth

Navesink
1 Unit Available
8 Meadowbrook Avenue
8 Meadowbrook Avenue, Navesink, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Cape in the heart of the Navesink area of Middletown. Spacious backyard with patio and ample off street parking. Steps to the elementary school and The Red Store. Large basement with plenty of storage with Washer and Dryer.

1 Unit Available
75 Carr Avenue
75 Carr Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Welcome to this 2 BR 1.5 Bath freshly painted townhome boasting 1300 sf of living space. Your own fenced yard with paver patio. Formal living and dining rooms. Half bath conveniently located on first floor.

1 Unit Available
283 Clubhouse Drive
283 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1510 sqft
Perfectly located, immaculate and renovated townhome in Cherry Tree Village. Brand new quality & trendy white kitchen with granite counters & pass through opening to full dining room overlooking the huge sunken livingroom.

1 Unit Available
423 Middlewood Road
423 Middlewood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1510 sqft
July 1st Availability - Beautiful condo in mint condition in Cherry Tree Village. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit features updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters w/ custom backsplash.

1 Unit Available
2 Pine Tree Terrace
2 Pine Tree Terrace, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2064 sqft
Desirable townhouse at The Woods at Holmdel. Three bedroom, two and a half bath rooms. Master bedroom with two walk-in closets and master bathroom. Second floor laundry.

1 Unit Available
135 Beachway Avenue
135 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3198 sqft
Furnished, annual rental. Energy efficient, smart home located across the street from the beach. Breathtaking, unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and Raritan Bay. Generous size rooms with hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining rooms.

1 Unit Available
155 Lexington Court
155 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Secure Adult Community.Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo at second level, freshly painted.Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and Full bath with Tub and Shower stall.

1 Unit Available
555 Cooper Road
555 Cooper Rd, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Beautiful, completely renovated and updated farmhouse in the heart of the Haskell Estate overlooking the famous Hunt fields.

1 Unit Available
19 Manning Place
19 Manning Place, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
HOUSE FOR RENT WITH GREAT SIZE REAR YARD - 3 BEDROOM COLONIAL W/ FULL BASEMENT - LOTS OF LIVING SPACE - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES

1 Unit Available
56 Durant Avenue
56 Durant Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Renovated 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse in The Orchards Development. This rental features: HW Flooring throughout, EI-Kitchen w/Granite Countertop & Backspash,SS Appliances, Sliders leading to Private Paver Patio.

1 Unit Available
50 Duxbury Court
50 Duxbury Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Rent this Beautiful Townhouse backing to the lush open space and Full Finished basement. Enjoy the views and entertain on the deck off the Dining area. Close Proximity to major highways and public transportation.

1 Unit Available
41 Seabreeze Way
41 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
For Rent! Hurry to this 3 story 0ne car garage home located in the up and coming area of keansburg which features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1.5 Bath,. Walk up to the living room which leads to an open porch.

1 Unit Available
148 Northampton Drive N148
148 Northampton Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
NICELY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM WITH FANTASTIC LOCATION IN CUL DE SAC WITH DECK FACING LARGE REAR SPACE. LIKE HAVING YOUR OWN BACKYARD. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER FURNACE AND REFRIGERATOR. GREAT HOLMDEL SCHOOLS. MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, BUSES AND TRAIN.

Belford
1 Unit Available
399 E End Avenue
399 East End Avenue, Belford, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Wonderful home for rent fully renovated & raised in 2017.

1 Unit Available
247 Oak Hill Road
247 Oak Hill Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1768 sqft
This charming colonial is located between the NY Ferry and NJ Transit Train not to mention close to the bus and GSP, beaches, dining and shopping. There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and a basement.

1 Unit Available
16 Crescent Place
16 Crescent Place, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful 4/5 bedroom house for rent on a Cul-de-sac with renovated kitchen spacious, dining room, family room with fireplace, plenty of closets and storage, washer & dryer, great outdoor space for grilling and garage. Sorry no pets allowed.

1 Unit Available
21 Persimmon Lane
21 Persimmon Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 Persimmon Lane in Monmouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
182 Seabreeze Way
182 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
672 sqft
***Pending Executed Lease 5/23Charming 3-BR cottage ready for rent! The budding, rejuvenating shore town of Keansburg welcomes you! On the outskirts of town, this home sits 2-blocks from a marina and a short distance to the beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Port Monmouth, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Port Monmouth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

